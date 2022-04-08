DUMO LULU-BRIGGS PROMISES NEW LIBRARY, AS AIRFORCE SEC. SCHOOL P/HARCOURT, HOLDS CULTURAL DAY

– By David Diai

Renowned Oil Industry mogul and frontline political figure in Rivers State, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has promised to deliver a brand new Library to Air Force Secondary School, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, in few months time.

Chief Lulu-Briggs made this pledge, in his distinguished capacity as Chief Sponsor and Special Guest of Honnour, during the Airforce Secondary School Annual Cultural Day 2022, which held at the Nigerian Air Force Base, Port Harcourt, on Thursday, April 7th, 2022.

While applauding the Commandant of the school, Captain Adejimi for recognizing and highlighting the importance of culture as a uniting factor in our collective existence as a people, Chief Lulu-Briggs equally expressed his unwavering commitment to any initiative that would ensure, promote and encourage the development of children.

He thanked the institution for their recognition and accepted the responsibility of building a befitting library for the school; a project he hinted will be started immediately by his company Platform and is expected to be completed within six months.

He said: “Indeed, I am quite pleased that I was invited to be here. Thank you for the wonderful reception and the great honor. And specially, I want to thank the Commandant for understanding that culture is important as a uniting factor. Whatever involves the development of our children, we have to give it our everything. I have heard what the Commandant said, I will put a call to my company the Platform and we will bring our Engineers here to immediately commence the building of a befitting Library here,” Chief Lulu-Briggs pledged.

In his welcome remarks earlier, the Commandant of the school, Group Captain A.T. Adejimi, while acknowledging Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs as the sponsor of the Nigerian Air Force Secondary School Port Harcourt, Annual Cultural Day event, expressed appreciation for the Chief’s ceaseless acts of kindness and general concern for societal development.

The commandant then honored Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs with an investiture as “The Grand Patron of AFSS Port Harcourt’s Troupe” and expressed hope that his relationship with the institution will be maintained. He had also outlined the needs of the School which had included a library.

The annual event which featured cultural displays reflecting the ways of Nigerian people from all the geopolitical zones of the country also had in attendance, dignitaries and Royal Highnesses including His Royal Highness, Raymond Chinda, Nye Nwe Eli Oropotoma, Hon. Barr. George Ariolu, the Executive Chairman of Obio/Akpor LGA of Rivers State, Rt. Hon. Iyk Oji, a former Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly and other respected Chiefs, religious leaders and professionals.

Writing on one of his verified affliated social media handles; DUMO Lulu-Briggs Recommended Facebook timeline, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs reflected on his eventful and quite satisfactory visit to Air Force Secondary School Port Harcourt thus: “Today, I was at the Nigerian Air Force Base Port Harcourt for AFSS annual cultural day. And I’m grateful to the command for the wonderful reception and the great honor I received. I am quite pleased that I was invited to be there. Indeed, whatever involves the development of our children, we have to give it our everything. I have promised to build a befitting library for the school. To God be the glory!

Reported by Uche Woke, Special Assistant on Media to DLB; Photos: (C) DUMO LULU-BRIGGS ARCHIVES 2022