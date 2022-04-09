2023: AMAECHI DECLARES FOR PRESIDENCY (Photo News)

Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, Nigeria’s Minister Of Transportation, has declared his intention to run for the office of the President of Nigeria, in 2023.



Amaechi made the declaration of his ambition on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Rivers State All Progressives Congress (APC) Thanksgiving Service, which held at the Adokiye Amiesiamaka Stadium, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“I stand before you today to declare my intention and submit my application to serve as your next President.”, he said amidst cheers from the crowd.

“This Was Not An Easy Decision For Me To Make. For Eight Years, I Served As Minister Of Transportation, Governor, And Speaker Of The House”.

Former national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, Victor Giadom, Senator Ali Ndume, were amongst other top party bigwigs were seen at the ceremony.