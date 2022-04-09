RIWAMA Explains Why Wastes Would Be Noticed In Some Areas In P/Harcourt, Saturday, April 9

PRESS STATEMENT

RIWAMA Explains Reasons Why Wastes Would Be Noticed In Some Areas In Port Harcourt today; Says RIWAMA Has Challenges With Some Of Its Dumpsites

The Rivers State Waste Management Agency, (RIWAMA), has explained why wastes would be noticed today, Saturday, April 9, 2022 in some areas of Port Harcourt, the State capital and its environs.

According to the Agency, some of its dumpsites broke down following a sudden downpour last night which affected some of the Agency’s equipments.

The Agency assures that efforts are being made to put the affected dumpsites back to use, so as to commence full utilization of the affected dumpsites.

Accordingly, evacuation of wastes will be delayed today, Saturday, April 9, 2022 due to the breakdown of the dumpsites, occasioned by a sudden downpour last night.

The Agency therefore appealed to residents in Port Harcourt and its environs especially from the affected areas where wastes would be noticed to bear with the Agency as everything humanly possible is being done to ensure that the dumpsites are put back to use without delay and the wastes evacuated.

The Agency further called on residents in the affected areas to observe sanitary decorum and not to take undue advantage of the situation to dump their refuse indiscriminately.

The Agency appealed for their understanding.

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to

Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA).

Saturday, April 9, 2022.