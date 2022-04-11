2023: ISOKO MONARCHS ENDORSE BASHORUN ASKIA FOR HOUSE OF REPS, SAY HE’S BEST AMONG ASPIRANTS

Traditional rulers in Isoko Land have thrown their weights behind the aspiration of a formidable political leader in Isoko with wealth of experience in grassroots politics, Bashorun Askia Ogieh, in clinching the ticket to contest for the Isoko Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives.

The traditional rulers who met at the palace of His Royal Majesty, Anthony Ovrawah, the Odio-ologbo of Oleh kingdom, who is the Chairman of Isoko South Traditional Rulers Council, unanimously endorsed Bashorun Askia Ogieh, saying that his past leadership records qualified him for the job.

It was a gathering of royal fathers, and other stakeholders from different kingdoms in Isoko nation.

It is indeed a joyous day a decision that would according to observers transform Isoko to her rightful place was taken.

The atmosphere was that of celebration, signifying a new dawn in Isoko nation.

Addressing the people on behalf of the Isoko monarchs, the Odio-logbo of Oleh, His Royal Majesty, Anthony Ovrawah, who said the kings in Isoko have unanimously agreed to back the aspirations of Bashorun Askia Ogieh, described him as the most qualified man with the necessary multicultural abilities to relate with other Nigerian tribes that would translate to major development in Isoko nation.

Speaking further, the Odio-logbo said it is the turn of the Isoko South to produce the representative of the Isoko’s at the Federal House of Representatives; according to him, they have decided to send Askia Ogieh, the Udu of Isoko nation.

While recounting the amount of development Bashorun Askia Ogieh has attracted to different kingdoms in Isoko with positions he occupied in the past, the Odio-logbo who expressed satisfaction, said all kings in Isoko are behind him.

The Oleh monarch asked all sons and daughters of Isoko to go back to their various kingdoms and begin to preach the good works of Askia to every nuke and cranny, saying that Askia is a worthy son of Isoko who has used his positions to attract countless numbers of developmental projects to Isoko.

Speaking earlier, the former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Bashorun Askia Ogieh, said he possessed the intellectual and leadership qualities to give the good people of Isoko the desired representation at the green chambers, adding that the development of Isoko nation will remain his topmost priority.

Highlighting his achievement as the chairman, Isoko South Local Government Area Council, and Chairman, Delta state Institute of Continue Education Board, Bashorun Askia said he established the Uzere Cassava Mill, the first industry ever built in Isoko nation and also upgraded the then study centre of I.C.E in Oleh to zonal headquarters.

While highlighting the projects he attracted to Isoko as the Executive Director, Finance and Administration, DESOPADEC, and as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, DESOPADEC, Bashorun Askia said his performances are far beyond the capability of finances that accrued to Isoko as oil bearing ethnic nationality.

If given the opportunity to represent the people of Isoko at the house of representative, Bashorun Askia said he shall put Isoko first in all his activities as member House of Representatives.

Lamenting the absence of Federal Government Institutions in the entire Isoko nation, Bashorun Askia said his mission to the Green Chambers is to address the decades of neglect Isoko, an oil producing ethnic nationality have since suffered from the central government.

According to him, he will lobby and rely on the advantage of his multicultural nature to secure major developmental projects to Isoko Nation.

Appealing to other aspirant who hails from Isoko South Local Government Area, Bashorun Askia urged them to join him to make Isoko great again. Askia also called for the unity of the good people of Isoko North and South, urging the North to support the South this time around having enjoyed the position for twenty uninterrupted years.

Bashorun Askia Ogieh, who explained one of his campaign slogans “Oscripto Oscripto”, beckoned on the royal fathers to call the entire aspirant together and advice them on the way forward, to avoid wasting hard earn monies for campaigns.

Praying for Bashorun Askia Ogieh, on behalf of all the Isoko kings, the Odio-ologbo of Oleh Kingdom, HRM Anthony Ovrawah, said “Isoko is behind you, go and represent us and bring development.”