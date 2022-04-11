Rivers 2023: APC GUBER ASPIRANTS SIGN PEACE, UNITY PACT; URGE LEVEL PLAYING FIELD FOR PRIMARIES (A Communique Released By Rivers State APC 2023 Governorship Aspirants)

All Progressives Congress, APC, Rivers State Guber aspirants.

A COMMUNIQUE RELEASED BY THE RIVERS STATE APC 2023 GOVERNORSHIP ASPIRANTS.

This communique is a fallout of consultations and interactions amongst the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Aspirsnts for the 2023 Gubernatorial election in Rivers State which includes:

The Progressive Aspirants commend the party leadership on the peaceful and successful hosting of the party’s national convention and congratulate all those elected into National Working Committee. The Progressive Aspirants agreed that all Aspirants should go about their consultations in a peaceful and civil manner; avoiding name calling, insults and pulling down other Aspirants to gain attention. Aspirants also agreed to caution their supporters and social aides from attacking aspirants from opposing camps. The Progressive Aspirants also agreed to work in unity and support whoever emerges at the party primaries either by way of concensus or election as exemplified by the party leadership at the just concluded National convention. The Progressive Aspirants called on the party leadership to ensure a level playing field for all Aspirants during the primaries to give everyone a sense of belonging, fairness and equity. As a way of respecting the party supremacy, the aspirants resolved that immediately a candidate emerges, all aspirants will put self and ego aside and collapse their various campaign structures into the party structure to support the flag to win the 2023 elections for APC in Rivers State. The Progressive Aspirants Forum call on Rivers people and residents to get their PVCs ready to vote for all APC candidates at all levels to emerge victorious in the 2023 elections. The Progressive Aspirants agreed to consult stakeholders, elder statesmen, opinion leaders and key politicians in the state to support power rotation to the Riverine-Ijaw come 2023asa way of ensuring equity, justice and fairness in the distribution of political offices. The Progressive Aspirants also affirmed their unalloyed loyalty to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, and our leader, the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, and commend him for his courage to declare his interest to run for the office of President in the 2023 elections. The Progressive Aspirants Forum also commend the state leadership of the party led by Chief Emeka Beke, for keeping the party in the state together and also leading delegates to a successful convention.

Finally, the forum calls on all genuine members of the APC in Rivers State to seek reconciliation, forgiveness, close ranks and work with the leadership of the party in the state to ensure the party wins the Bovernorship seat and other legislative offices both at the state and national level come 2023.

The meeting was attended by:

Hon. Dr. Sokonte Davies Dr. Dakuku Adol Peterside Dr. Dawari I. George Architect Tonye Cole Prince Tonye T.J.T. Princewill Engr. Biokpomabo Awara Chief (Rev.) Francis Ebenezer Ada Hon. Mina Tende Hon. Ojukaye Flag Amachree Hon. Ibinabo Michael West

George Tolofari (Convener)

Signed this 11th Day of April, 2022.