2023 DTHA: Fidel Onwodi Unveiled As PDP Hopeful, For Aniocha North State Constituency

A foremost aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Aniocha North State Constituency Seat in the Delta State House of Assembly, Engr. Fidel Onwodi has formally been unveiled to the leaders, delegates and Stakeholders of the party in Aniocha North.

Onwodi’s unveiling was sequel to his consultation visit to the executive members, leaders and critical stakeholders of the party on Wednesday at the Party’s Secretariat at Issele-Uku.

The PDP Chairman for ward 5, Issele-Mkpitime/Issele-Azagba, Mr Okafor Dibie formally presented and unveiled the young and charismatic politician as the party’s hopeful.

On ground to formally receive the aspirant and his entourage was the Chairman of the Party in the area, Hon. Dr. Charles Mohayem Ochei, His Deputy, Chief Ayo Momah, the Secretary, Hon. Samuel Osadebe and other executive members of the party in the area which included the Woman Leader, Mrs Nkem Ogbechei and the Youth leader, Hon. Richard Anonyei

Three former Chairmen of the Local Government, Hon. Chief Cal Nwawolo, Hon. Sir Sunday Aniamaka and Hon. Chief Jaunty Okwudi, as well as three former Chairmen of the party in the area; Prince Andy Offor, Chief Victor Egbune, and Chief Nnamdi Mohayem were among the renowned party leaders that graced the event.

Also at the grand event was a former State officer of the party, Chief Ignatius Memeh, former vice-chairman of Aniocha North Local Government, Hon. Afam Anyasi, former deputy chairman of the party in the area, Chief John Adigwu, a well known party leader, Chief Valentine Okafor, a three time councilor in the Local Government, Hon Sunday Okenyi, a former Councillor, Hon. Ndubuisi Osemene, former secretary to the Local Government, Chief Odi Okoh and a chieftains of the party in the area, Chief Austin Nguru Modungwu, Chief Cythian Nwaobi-Udeh and Barr. Tony Nwaokwu as well as a grassroots youth mobilizer, Prince Oluchi Nwoko amongst others.

It was indeed a unique gathering of notable leaders, delegates and critical stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) across the various communities in Aniocha North Local Government Area, attesting to their love for the foremost aspirant, Engr. Fidel Onwodi

Unveiling Engr. Fidel Onwodi, his ward Chairman, Mr. Dibia, described him as a great and accomplished son of the ward, a member of the party with a heart for the people, saying that Engr. Onwodi has consistently devoted his time and resources for the development of the party, not only in the ward, but also in the entire Area.

“He is our great son who has remained committed and is doing excellently well for us and the entire people of the Local Government area.

“Our beloved son, Fidel, has intimated us of his aspirations to go and represent the people of Aniocha North in the Delta State House of Assembly and we have accessed him thoroughly and resolved that we will support him because we have also judged him to be more than able for the job.

“I hereby present, Engr. Fidel Onwodi, on behalf of ward 5, Issele-Mkpitime/Issele-Azagba, to the executives, leaders and critical stakeholders of our party in the LGA today, to formally state his intention,” the ward Chairman declared.

Stating his intentions, Engr. Onwodi who is a renowned grassroots politician and an accomplished businessman with over two hundred persons under his employment, said that he came formally to consult with the leaders and to declare his intention to contest for the Aniocha North State Constituency seat in the Delta State House of Assembly under the PDP in the next general election come 2023.

While promising quality and efficient representation based on regular interaction with the people, Engr. Onwodi highlighted his agenda to include, working with the Governor to bring about meaningful infrastructure across the various communities in the area, massive youth and women empowerment geared towards reducing youth unemployment, developing the rich agricultural and natural resource that abounded in the area by attracting partners through his verse contact within and outside the country with a view to creating job for the teeming youths.

He promised to be a loud voice for the people at the State House of Assembly where he noted that he has prepared himself to argue firmly and influence meaningful projects with direct bearing to the lives of the people, saying that project implementation which is his area of specialties will be done in fairness and in conjunction with the aspiration of the party to the benefit of the people.

“I sleep and drink projects and I will be close to the Governor as well as do everything within my power to ensure massive attractions and implementation of projects in Aniocha North, we will have regular stakeholders’ engagement to know and assess the need of the people and what they want and above all, human capital development is going to be one of our major preoccupation.

“I choose to declare officially today because the team spirit and the working forces, the elders and our mothers, the youths and elites, the average and downtrodden, the commoner and the plutocrats of our beloved Aniocha North, at home and Diaspora, have stirred the purpose through the level of commitment to the realisation of a better operational policy.

“We are not coming into office to stay longer than expected but to breed the quality of youths that will have the capacity to lead better than us because that is the only way we can promise the future of a better time,” Engr Onwodi assured.

He affirmed that the contest is not a do or die affair, noting that as the best for the job at this critical time, he pleaded that he should be given the opportunity to be the flag bearer for the Party for the Aniocha North State Constituency in the May primary election.

“A house divided against it-self cannot stand, that is why I believe in the possibility to win the trust of the entire people because of our standing foundation that is built on unity. I don’t expect the working unions to be dissolved, nor do I expect the foundation to fall – but I do expect it will cease to be divided. It will become one course, so we can channel our togetherness to our united challenges and reap the fruits of teamwork.

“The State House of Assembly will experience a time when millions of voices will echo in the voice of one man. We will have the loudest voice at state level because of the culture of our unity.

“My first responsibility will be to install a home based parliament sort of, that will meet quarterly to discuss notions, adjust them to motions and present them as a statute in draft, before it will become our united laws at state level. On this note, we will not only work but mentor as well.

“The leaders from the local government at different levels are my brothers and sisters, and such a relationship idea will strengthen our ability to work in harmony, so that we can raise a symphony of our victories in the long run.

“Let’s still chart the possibilities of this movement and improve the momentum we have created as of today. I will get to work because you will all get me the job, and that will become a responsibility, to live up to the expectations of the vision of our Local Government from the House of Assembly,” the highly charismatic aspirant stated.

Responding on behalf of the leaders, elders and critical stakeholders of the Party in Aniocha North, the Chairman of the Party in the area, Hon. Dr. Charles Ochei appreciated him for the consultative visit and agreed with him that the party will continue to be united as one indivisible family to ensure that PDP remains the only party in Aniocha North, even as he prayed for him in his aspiration to represent the people of Aniocha North in the State House of Assembly.