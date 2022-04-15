Easter: REPS MINORITY CAUCUS URGES NATIONAL REBIRTH, ECONOMIC RENEWAL

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has felicitated Nigerians on Easter, describing it as the celebration of the triumphant resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ from the dead and the hope of a brighter future for Nigeria as a nation

According to the Caucus in a statement on Friday by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, Easter, points to the victory of life over death, “reinforces our hope and confidence that no matter how miserable the situation might be under the current leadership, our nation will surely overcome with our trust in God, love for one another and determination to unite and democratically enthrone a purposeful leadership in our country.

“Indeed, Easter offers inexorable lessons in faith, hope, patience and assurance of the imminent triumph of light over darkness, justice over injustice, happiness over despondency, prosperity over poverty, peace over chaos and unity over division under a new leadership that truly cares for the people.

“Moreover, the death and triumph of the Lord Jesus from the shackles of dead, denotes the mercies of God in redeeming the sinful world as well as demonstrates His love for mankind and readiness to bring solution to our individual and collective challenges when we put our trust in Him.

“It is therefore time for us as a people to put aside all parochial differences and rekindle the virtues of love, forgiveness, piety, honesty, mutual respect, regard to rules as well as industry and resilience for which we are known all over the world.

“We must begin to look after one another, irrespective of social, ethnic, religious and political differences so as to foster the national rebirth which we all yearn for.”

In the spirit of the season, the caucus called on those behind acts of terrorism in the country to retrace their steps while calling for the release of those in their captivity including those abducted in the recent terrorist attack on Kaduna/Abuja bound train.

The Minority Caucus further tasked all leaders at all levels and spheres of engagement to reorder their priorities and put the interest and wellbeing of the people above all other considerations, saying that the security and economic sustenance of Nigerians must be paramount at this point in time.

They therefore urged the Federal Government to immediately review its economic policies, curb corruption and waste so as to restructure the management of our national resources in a way that will revamp productivity, infrastructural development, engender reduction in cost of food, essential commodities and critical services, boost employment and job creation and ensure lasting peace in the Country.