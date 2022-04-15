MRS OBIANO COLLECTS NOMINATION FORMS FOR ANAMBRA NORTH SENATORIAL ELECTION, UNDER APGA

Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, wife of immediate past Anambra State Governor, Mr. Willie Obiano, displaying her declaration of intent and Nomination Forms, to contest for Anambra North Senatorial zone seat, in the 2023 general election.

Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, wife of the immediate past Governor of Anambra State, Sir Willie Obiano, has picked her expression of interest and nomination forms to contest for the Senate seat of Anambra North District in the 2023 general election, unde the platform of the All Pro.

While picking the forms, she admitted that she would work towards the establishment of a commission that can champion southeast development.