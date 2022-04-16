2023: Rivers Governorship Aspirant, Bro. Felix Obuah, Submits Nomination Form

Press Statement

Rivers Governorship Aspirant, Bro. Felix Obuah Submits Nomination Form

Immediate past Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in Rivers State and foremost governorship aspirant under the PDP, Bro. Felix Obuah on Saturday, April 16, 2022 submitted his filled and completed Governorship Nomination form at the state secretariat of the party, along Aba Road, Port Harcourt.

The form which was submitted on behalf of Bro. Obuah by a chieftain of the party, and serving Commissioner for Youth, Hon. Prince Ohia marks confirmation of Bro. Obuah’s preparedness to take over the reins of power in the state and consolidate on the legacies of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

Speaking to journalists at the PDP Secretariat after submitting the form, Hon. Prince Ohia expressed happiness that he led other party faithful in the State, to submit the form on behalf of one of the foremost and outstanding governorship aspirants of the PDP in the state, Bro Obuah.

He also expressed optimism that given his pedigree as outstanding governorship aspirant, Bro. Obuah’s chances of clinching the party’s ticket remain bright.

“You know that the PDP is a big, strong and united family. At the nick of time, we shall sit down and look at all the aspirants, and consider them, whether through consensus or through balloting system and get the best.

“Bro Felix Obuah has all it takes to win the Governorship election in Rivers State, if he gets the PDP ticket.

“Bro Felix Obuah is a household name, he has touched lives of millions of Rivers people, a loyal and committed supporter of Governor Wike, an unrepentant PDP member, and he’s God-fearing”

Party leaders from the 23 Local Government Areas in the State and different support groups were also on the entourage to submit Bro. Felix Obuah’s filled and completed governorship nomination form.

Signed

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to

Bro. Felix Obuah,

Rivers Foremost Governorship Aspirant.