Delta Music, Comedy, Fashion Expo Receives Boost, As Omu Anioma Unveils ‘Akwa Ocha’ Fabric To Entertainment World

– By Patrick Ochei

It was a night of colours, glamour and glitz as the Omu Anioma and Nneoha, HRM Obi Martha Dunkwu unveiled the Anioma eternal native attire (Akwa Ocha) to the Entertainment world during the Delta Music,Comedy and Fashion Expo held on Friday 15th April, 2022, at the Dome Event Centre, Asaba, Delta State.

It was a dazzling moment as the celebrity Omu Anioma danced up stage to meet the models at the runway just as the audience was held spellbound by the scintillating music of Ogbogu Okonji.

Omu on the stage appreciated the organisers of the event for factoring a concept that introduces the Akwa Ocha fabric into Fashion Show.

She said she was impressed at the marvelling appearance of all the models who were gorgeously dressed in the attire in such a dignified and holy exhibition.

Omu Dunkwu said she couldn’t have been less excited having been chosen as one to do the unveiling of the Akwa Ocha for which she had devoted over a decade to promoting in line with propagating the unique identity and values of the Anioma people of Delta State.

Dunkwu affirmed that there is no fabric like the Akwa Ocha all over the world, which is why different people of the world are coming to identify with the source of the captivating attire – Anioma land.

The culture colossus posited that Anioma Nation is not just a land devoid of natural disasters, but has continued to produce strikingly handsome men, extremely beautiful women, potentially intelligent children and in addition to being hospitable, it is noted for its rich cultural and traditional heritages.

The cerebral Queen Mother of the Anioma Nation insisted that the future of humanity is in the hands of the children who are today promoting our unique identity, to the effect that Akwa Ocha has become an identifiable attire, designed in multiple dimensions to the admiration of tourists and investors.

She advised that conscious effort be made to market the brand by the younger generation who are willing to go into fashion business, maintaining that Akwa Ocha fabric could be money spinning venture if well packaged because of its unique and attractive features.

Concluding she said, “I appreciate our forefathers who brought all these innovations to us even in their crude days. I also appreciate them for keeping the seat of an Omu, a position that thinks our values and ways of life.

“I want to equally thank my community of Okpanam and Anioma Nation immensely, for choosing me as Omu and giving me the liberty to promote this our unique identity which Akwa Ocha typifies.

“We have done our best, we must encourage our young ones to take up the challenge of sustaining these initiatives and innovations of internationalising Akwa Ocha and other aspects of our cultural value system.

“And that is why I am overwhelmed at what I am seeing tonight. If I said I am not shocked at the magnitude of tonight’s numerous shows with multi-talented youths performing in their array, that means I am not being honest.

“I wholeheartedly commend the 2Things Promotions for this awesome and monumental programme. I pray you find help as you continue to push forward with this jinx breaking innovation in the Entertainment Industry. Congratulations”, Omu Anioma said.

In his speech as Host on behalf of the Governor, the Honourable Commissioner for Tourism and Culture, Engr. Lawrence Ejiofor described Omu Anioma as a culture enthusiast, commending her for finding time to come out at night to identify with one of the biggest entertainment shows in the State.

The Commissioner affirmed that Government had discovered that entertainment is a big business in Delta State, as such making every effort to trap the industry in the State.

According to him, “We want to trap film makers and every other entertainer here. For this reason, we are building the biggest Film Village with state-of-the-art equipment, which is nearing completion latest in July.

“In the same vicinity as the Film Village, we have the Delta Leisure Park, christened the mini Disney Land. This is going to be the hub of the entertainment industry in the country.

“I therefore call on private investors to invest in entertainment as the next to oil business in Delta State. Entertainment is now a huge business and we must leverage on its advantages especially to create jobs for our teeming youth population, while at the same time advancing our economic prospects”, Ejiofor explained.

It was one night too many as different activities ranging from music performances, comedy making and fashion parades took place with various promotion partners sponsoring a variety of side attractions in one occasion.

The event witnessed the presence of the creme-de-la-creme in the Entertainment industry and beyond, which includes the Nollywood legend, Chief Pete Edochie, Mrs. Ngozi Ezeonu, Mr. Dave Ogbeni (SA to the Governor on Entertainment), Rt. Hon. Frank D-Don (SSA to the Governor on Entertainment), Mr. Ari Mohammed Ali (CP Delta State Police Command), Mr. Neo of the Big Brother Nija Lockdown, Fashion promoter Denrele and a host of others.