DTHA Deputy Speaker Speaks on His Achievements, Calls For More Support

Rt. Hon Ochor C. Ochor, Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly.

The Member representing Ukwuani State Constituency, and Deputy Speaker Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Ochor C. Ochor had been speaking on his achievements since he was sworn-in as a member of the Assembly, while at the same time calling for more supports for the Okowa led government to deliver more dividend of democracy to the people of the state.

The Deputy Speaker was speaking in Umutu, during the annual celebration of Igili day, a cultural festival of the people to showcase the people, culture, custom and a day set aside to discuss the affairs of the community on Friday, April 15 2022.

Rt. Hon Ochor stated that through his collaboration with the executive arm of government, various projects had been executed in the community, and other communities in Ukwuani Local Government Area since 2020, with interventions in schools, markets and roads.

He stated that he was able to achieve the much he had done with the prayers and supports of the people of Ukwuani, advising them not to relent, as their continuous supports will give him the strength to push for more for the people.

“Today is Igili Day, a day set aside to celebrate ourselves, our culture and custom, and at same time come together to discuss the issues that affects our commonwealth as a people.”

“I will there use this opportunity to inform you, that in the past three years, we had not done bad, as our community, Umutu, and other Communities in our Local Government had benefitted from the dividend of our representation.”

“Within this period, we had seen the completion of the long abandoned Umutu Market open and locked stores, renovation of a six classroom block in Umutu Mixed Secondary School, the construction of prototype toilets, with water system, and generator to power the borehole in three of our community secondary schools, the construction of administrative block at Umukwata Mixed Secondary School, an ongoing renovation and equipment of the science laboratory at Amai Secondary School, renovation of 6 classroom block in Obeti Secondary School, Boys Secondary School, Akashiade Primary School, Ebu Primary School, Umuebu. He said.

“We have more for the year 2022 budget year, and I urge you to continue your support for this government to finish stronger. Our Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa had promised all Deltans this, and we have to join him to achieve a Stronger Delta. He concluded.

In his welcome address, the President-General, SNR Comdr Dan Ojo, had called on all the sons and daughters of Umutu should be united to achieve the goals they had set for the development of the community.