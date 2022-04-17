Delta 2023: NDOKWA YOUTHS ADOPT DAVID EDEVBIE

– By Fado Atameyo

Olorogun David Edevbie

KWALE, DELTA STATE, April 16:

Youths of Ndokwa nation have adopted and endorsed foremost gubernatorial aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olorogun David Edevbie, as their candidate of choice ahead of the PDP primaries and 2023 elections.

The decision was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary Heneral of Ndokwa National Youth Movement, NNYM, Idi Presley.

The statement said the youths, after careful consideration of the over ten gubernatorial aspirants in a rigorous process, settled for David Edevbie, citing his wealth of experience in governance and technical know how on issues bedeviling the state.

“We have decided to adopt Olorogun David Edevbie as the candidate of choice for the youths of Ndokwa Nation. Besides his wealth of experience, the rich resumé and charming charisma of David Edevbie are some of the key factors that influenced our decision.

“The youths of Ndokwa nation know the importance of having a Governor that will have the interest of the Ndokwa people at heart. We want a Governor who came prepared for governance.

“As the umbrella body of Ndokwa youths, NNYM is naturally supposed to be non partisan, but with how badly our people have been treated, we have decided to take a break from the norm so as to ensure our people get the very best and we are one hundred percent sure that under the leadership of David Edevbie, our people will feel the direct impact of governance.

“Plans are already on top gear for the official grand endorsement and adoption of David Edevbie as our gubernatorial candidate. Once concluded, the date, venue and time will be communicated to the public, after which the leadership of NNYM will move from ward to ward to speak to the delegates and make them understand why we made our decision and most importantly why they need to put the collective interest of our people above personal interests.

“Recall that April 10, youths of Ndokwa nation led other political support groups as they gathered in thousands to receive and pledge their unalloyed loyalty to immediate past deputy speaker Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi.

“The event which attracted over ten thousand Ndokwa people from the three local government area, had amongst them delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party who pledged to stand by whosoever the supreme political leader of Ndokwa nation, Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi is standing with.”