Delta 2023 : OBOREVWORI WILL NOT DISAPPOINT DELTANS – Ewhubare Siakpere

The Founder/Director General of Siakpere’s Team for Sheriff Oborevwori (Sheriff 2023), Mr John Ewhubare Siakpere (JP), has said that Delta State foremost PDP Governorship aspirant, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori will not disappoint Deltans if elected Governor next year and urged all and sundry to support his governorship ambition.

Speaking on Sunday, April 17th, 2023 at Aghalokpe, Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State, at the formal inauguration of the Siakpere Team Support for Rt Hon Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Mr Ewhubare Siakpere, a United Kingdom (UK) based Deltan, stated that the Speaker is the veritable vehicle for the realisation of the Okpe dream for governor in view of his acceptability in the nooks and crannies of the state, commitment, competence and impeccable character.

Mr Ewhubare Siakpere who was represented by the Chairman of the group, Hon Donald Akpojohare described the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly as the Okpe best for the exalted seat of Delta State Governor in 2023.

“At this juncture, I wish to reiterate my appeal to our Urhobo brothers and sisters in the 23 clans in Urhobo land as well as our compatriots in the 25 local government areas of the state, to give us this chance in 2023. I am assuring all and sundry, that Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori that I know too intimately, will not disappoint them as Governor”, he said.

The UK based Deltan added that; “He will live up to the expectations of Deltans and fulfill his electoral promises to Deltans because of his impeccable character. The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, possesses two qualities– competence and character”.

He disclosed that; “The Siakpere’s Team is made up of over 100 volunteers, who are marketing the Sheriff project 2023 not only in Okpe Local Government Area, but in the 25 local government areas of Delta State. It will excite our special guest of honour to note that all of us in the Siakpere’s Team are heavily and seriously “Sheriffied and we are Sheriffying” other Deltans to key into our mission, which, by the grace of God, is to ensure that you are sworn-in as Governor of our state, comes May 29th, 2023″.

“It is my pleasure to place on records the significant roles Okpe sons and daughters, resident in the United Kingdom, particularly leaders and members of Okpe Union, UK and Delta State Forum (DSF), UK, have been playing in the onerous task to ensure the gubernatorial aspiration of our illustrious brother, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, sails through. It will interest you to note that the Assistant Secretary-General of Okpe Union, UK, Dr Richard Stephen and Vice President of DSF, UK, Prince Azu Umerah, were billed to be present at this auspicious occasion, in a bid to demonstrate and display their interest in the Sheriff Oborevwori gubernatorial project. However, an unforseen development accounted for their inevitable absence. They sent their goodwill messages”, he said.

Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori

In his address, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, said that; “Today, history is being made by our coming together for the common purpose of advancing Delta State. First, I wish to appreciate the ingenuity of the brains behind this group. My brother and friend, Mr. John Ewhubare Siakpere as, the Director General of the group, and Hon Donald Akpojohare, the Chairman of the group, thank you for your foresight”.

“I totally agree with the objective of this group that is geared towards mobilising support for my governorship race for 2023 in order to advance Delta State in human and infrastructural development. Your focus which is very key at this time is grassroots mobilisation. You have done very well in this regard. Thank you very much. I thank you for believing and being part of the Sheriff Oborevwori governorship project for 2023”, the Governorship aspirant said.

He said if elected Delta State Governor in 2023, he will place the state ahead of other states in the country in all aspects, saying that the main trust of his manifesto is M.O.R.E. ( Meaning Developments, Opportunity for all, Realistic Reforms and enhanced peace and security).

“As you embark on your mobilisation of the people at the grassroots, please take this message to them”, he stated.

The high point of the ceremony was the formal inauguration of the Siakpere’s Team for Sheriff Oborevwori by the Governorship aspirant.