2023: Otuaro Tasks Delta PDP on Free, Fair Primaries; Says He’ll Build on Okowa’s Devt’l Strides

– By Bulou Kosin

Deacon Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, Deputy Governor of Delta State (r) and Olorogun Kingsley Esiso, Delta PDP Chairman (l), at the State PDP Secretariat, Asaba, when the Deputy Governor came to formally inform the party leaders of his intention, to contest the 2023 gubernatorial election, on Wednesday April 20, 2022

Deputy Governor of Delta State, Deacon Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, Wednesday, April 20th, appealed to the Barr. Kingsley Esiso-led Peoples Democratic Party Exco to provide level playing ground to all aspirants in the forthcoming guber primary election.

Otuaro, who was at the State PDP Secretariat, Asaba, to formally inform the party leaders of his intention to contest the 2023 gubernatorial election, commended the party Exco for posting a winning streak for the PDP at general elections and urged them to sustain same.

Explaining need for fair polls, Otuaro relied on the wisdom of an Ijaw proverb that says “no father knows the child that will give him a befitting burial”, which he said necessitates need for fathers to be fair to all children.

“Like the father in the said Ijaw proverb, the PDP as father should be fair to all aspirants, so they can rejoice and heartily celebrate with whoever wins”, Otuaro explained.

“I’ve come to inform you that I’m contesting for the governorship of Delta State in 2023. I’ve not come to complete the numbers but to run to the finish line. It is God who enthrones kings. By God’s grace, I’m the next Governor of Delta State”, Otuaro enthused.

Deacon Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, Delta State Deputy Governor, addressing party Chieftains at the State PDP Secretariat, Asaba, when he came to formally inform the party leaders of his intention to contest the 2023 gubernatorial election, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022

“As a Deputy Governor, I had a clear assignment. I’ve discharged my responsibilities and would continue to do so”, Otuaro asserted.

Otuaro said “the Okowa-led Delta State Government where I served as deputy, has performed well and there was need for the incoming governor to sustain the developmental strides instituted”.

“Something should be in the heart of party men: that the incoming governor should continue the admirable legacies of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. The incoming governor should have the understanding of the policies, programmes, reforms and capacity to take Delta State forward. That person is myself, Kingsley Burutu Otuaro (KBO)”, Otuaro said.

“I stand to say without fear of contradiction that I have the inner understanding of Okowa’s policies and programmes. It is important that we do not bring in those who do not understand the policies and programmes as that will only retrogress us as a state. We need a worthy successor. That successor we need, who has the capacity, know-how and temperament to steer the ship of Delta State is me”, Otuaro insisted.

“I appeal to you to exercise your sense of good judgment. As party leaders, you have a responsibility to vote right for the progress of Delta State”, Otuaro pleaded.

Olorogun Kingsley Esiso, Delta State PDP Chairman

Responding, Chairman of Delta State PDP, Barr. Kingsley Esiso described Otuaro as a loyal Deputy Governor who no doubt has garnered experience to govern the state.

“As a party, we’ll provide level playing field. The primaries is between the Aspirants and Delegates. I advise you go and woo the delegates prayerfully. We’ll do our best to keep sentiments aside”, Esiso said, stressing: “Take seriously your responsibility to woo the delegates so that God can speak through the delegates. When God selects you, no one can do anything else”.