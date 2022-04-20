Chidi Ikediashi Foundation, In Conjunction With Anioma Medical Professionals, Offers Free Medical Treatments To 400 Ubulu-Okiti Patients

– By Patrick Ochei

The Chidi Ikediashi Foundation (CIF), a non profit oriented humanitarian service organisation, in conjunction with Anioma Medical Professionals Forum (AMPF), has offered free medical treatments to 400 indigenes of Ubulu-Okiti community of Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

This gesture took place on Friday 15th and Saturday 16th April, 2022, at the Primary Health Centre, Ubulu-Okiti.

When asked what spurred him into embarking on such elaborate medical mission at a time that politics has started heating up, he responded by saying that this is what he has always done, adding that he took advantage of the Easter period to give his people sound health as they celebrate.

Ikediashi affirmed that growing up he had always wanted to support others who are less privileged in the society, maintaining that such spirit had ever since guided his actions towards humanity.

His words, “I loved to work for the social development of the under-privileged individuals, groups and communities which is the focus of our goal in Chidi Ikediashi Foundation: poverty alleviation, zero hunger and human dignity, community development, gender equality, good health and well-being of all.

“We are dedicated to social change, enhancement of good health, quality education and social integration of the less privileged in our communities. It’s our desire to break the vicious circle of poverty and social isolation amongst our teeming youth population, with a view to restoring hope for a better future.

“All these we are doing at various levels according to our capacity. However, it has been broadened with the engagement of Anioma Medical Professionals Forum on this particular segment of free medical outreach to our people. This is huge and we definitely hope to sustain it. We are glad that we were able to meet up the demand of attending to over 400 persons with different health challenges and needs”, Ikediashi explained.

On his part, the Chairman of Anioma Medical Professionals Forum, Dr Alexander Awunor Chidubem appreciated God for the grace to meet up the huge demand of medical service delivery to 400 patients in Ubulu-Okiti.

He commended the Chidi Ikediashi Foundation for finding his team worthy and professionally savvy to handle the medical charity for the Foundation.

According to him, “We are happier when we make our services available to our people on voluntary grounds. Many are suffering and dying cheaply because they cannot access available and affordable medicare.

“Anioma Medical Professionals Forum was set up to bridge the gap of medical disparity in order to help every class of person receive adequate medical attention that good spirited individuals and corporate entities can provide, by volunteering our services to implement the health deliverables to the people.

“Our modest call is that well meaning individuals and Foundations should help in giving free medical charity to communities and less privileged groups. By so doing, incidences of outbreak of diseases will reduce, communities will grow and develop with regards to being healthy. It is said that a healthy man is a wealthy man.

“This is our passion and we are committed to it. It is Godly and human to serve those in need; this is why all our actions are tilted towards the goal of a healthy people and community. So we are always available to render our services to such benevolent individuals and corporate entities who would wish to support a community with medical missions”, Dr Awunor said.

Apart from free and adequate medical treatment to 400 patients, the medical charity also covered free consultation and counselling, health talk on common ailments and dietary tips, free eye screening and dispensing of lenses, free drugs dispensing, physiotherapy care and counselling, free laboratory assay, dental screening and education and of course, adequate referrals.

The medical programme witnessed the presence of the Executive Chairman of Aniocha South Local Government, Hon. Pastor Jude Chukwunweike Ugba, the Traditional Ruler of Ubulu-Okiti Kingdom, HRM Obi Agbogidi Edward Isichei, SA Media to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Mr. Ovie Success, the Chairman of NMA Asaba Zone, Dr Oge Nwokwule and others too numerous to mention, who came to give vent to the event.