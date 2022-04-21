RIVERS GOVT APPROVES PAYMENT OF PENSION, GRATUITIES

The Rivers State Government has approved the payment of gratuities and pension arrears.

Director General of the State Pensions Board, Samuel Ijeoma disclosed this in a statement, during the protest by retired civil servants in Port Harcourt, yesterday, Wednesday, April 20th, over non payment of pension arrears and gratuities

According to him, the payment was approved last week by the Governor of the State, Barr, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, adding that about one thousand persons will be paid next week.

He also said the backlog of pension arrears will be paid in batches from next month.

The State’s Head of Service, Chief Rufus Godwins had in a statement yesterday, described the protest as “politically motivated.”

The Rivers State Government has consistently maintained that it was not owing retired civil servants.