Ute-Okpu Elites Commend Okowa Over Approval, For 10.85km Owerre/Enugu Road

Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta State Governnor (l) and Dr. Festus Okubor, newly elected National President, Ute-Okpu Development Union (r)

A socio-political pressure group, Concerned Ute-Okpu Elites, has commended the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, for the repudiation and subsequent approval for construction, the 10.85km Owerre/Enugu Road, Ute-Okpu, Ika North East Local Government Area.

The commendation is contained in a statement by Concerned Ute-Okpu Elites, signed by Mr Monday Odigwe and Comrade Michael Ikeogwu, Secretary and Spokesman, respectively, saying that the long suffering of commuters plying the road will soon be over.

Stressing the strategic importance of the road to the people of the state, the group noted that it remains one of the busiest roads in Ika Nation linking Ika North-East with the people of Aniocha South Local Government Area through Ubulu-Uku and Egbudu Aka axis, adding that the economic lives of the people accessing the road to transport their farm produce will receive massive boost when completed

The group described Governor Okowa’s administration as one that takes critical assessment of projects before embarking on them, noting that the strategic position of the Owerre/Enugu Road is a testimony to that fact. It therefore, urged government to ensure strict monitoring when actual construction commences so as to enable the contractor deliver quality job that will stand the tast of time.

We want to also use this opportunity to appeal to the Governor to use his good office to extend similar gesture to Idumuesa/Ute-Erumu road, where the bad spots have hitherto, become safe operation points for Kidnappers, Armed robbers and killer herdsmen.

Concerned Ute-Okpu Elites, also used the medium to express appreciation to Delta State Government for the approval of a General Hospital for the kingdom which is currently under construction. It added that the health facility when completed will greatly meet the health needs of the people of the kingdom as well as adjoining communities.

The group commended Ute-Okpu sons and daughters who are in government and active politics for being good ambassadors of the kingdom, urging them not to rest on the oas but to continue to press forward for the overall good and development of their people.

Meanwhile, the group has congratulated Dr. Festus Okubor on his emergence as the National President, Ute-Okpu Development Union (UDU) and other members of his executive elected at the just concluded annual national conference of the union held recently.

It charged Dr. Okubor to bring his wealth of experience gained at both private and public service to bear in championing a new direction for the kingdom, stressing that it has no doubt about his ability to deliver on the mandate given to them.

The statement called on sons and daughters of the kingdom to join hands with the Obi of the kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Obi Solomon Chukwuka 1, the Obi of Ute-Okpu Kingdom, to usher in the needed peace and unity as there can never be any meaningful development without a corresponding peaceful atmosphere.