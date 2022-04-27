Delsu@30: DEVELOPMENT, PEACE, RESPECT FOR HUMAN RIGHTS, FREE, FAIR ELECTIONS’RE ATTRIBUTES OF ANY DEVELOPING NATION – Gambari

– By Ovedhe Hezekiah

Chief of Staff to Nigeria’s President, Prof, Ibrahim Agboola Gambari CFR, on Wednesday, 27th April, 2023, said that, Development, Peace, Respect for Human Rights, Free and fair elections are attributes of any developing nation.

Prof. Gambari stated this in a lecture he delivered with titled: “Contemporary Issues in Education and Development in Nigeria,” as part of activities marking the 30th anniversary/14 convocation of Delta State University, Abraka.

He said, “there can be no development without peace. And there will no be durable development without sustainable peace.”

In his words: “You can have peace by building a society of all inclusiveness. What Africa need is a strong leader and strong institutions where youths are trained in order to curb crime, youth restiveness and other social vices.

“Nigerians should cultivate the habits of investing in Nigeria with a view to develop the economy of the nation. Investing in Nigeria will in return create employment for our youths, women and men, thereby developing the economy of the nation.”

On insecurity, he said the Islamic Sect, Boko Haram was in 17 Local Government in the Northern parts of Nigeria but they are now a spent force, hence they are targeting soft spots.

He said to overcoming the security challenges in Nigeria, must be the business of the whole nation. “Security should be everybody business, everyone should be involved in it.

Prof. Gambari further stated that, “Education for Democracy and Education for Development are important tools as driving force for a developing country.

“Education itself is not a guarantee of success, therefore you need to embrace the mindset of continuous learning and reading.”

He also lauded the Pro Chancellor, Vice Chancellor, Senate, the entire management, staffs and students of the University for enhancing a high standard of education in the University, stressing that, “Over the years, your University has recorded tremendous success in scope and infrastructural development.”

On his part, the Pro-Chancellor of Delta State University, Prof. Sam Oyovbaire commended Prof. Gambari for honouring the invitation of the institution especially to deliver a lecture in the celebration of its 30th anniversary and 14th convocation ceremony.