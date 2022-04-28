Okowa Should Be Given Right Of First Refusal To Produce Successor – DLM

Mr. Christian Moses Abeh, leader of Deltans Lives Matters, DLM (m), flanked by Exco members of the group, stated this in a Press Statement he co-signed with his Deputy and Secretary Bartholomew Utele, and distributed to journalists at a Press Conference held at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Center, Asaba, on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

A Pan-Delta socio/political group, Deltans Lives Matter (DLM), has strongly advocated that Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, should be given the right of first refusal to produce both the gubernatorial flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forth coming PDP Governorship Primaries and indeed his eventual successor in the 2023 Governorship elections.

The leader of the group, Mr. Christian Moses Abeh, stated this in a Press Statement he co-signed with his Deputy and Secretary Bartholomew Utele, and distributed to journalists at a Press Conference held at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Center, Asaba, on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

According to the group, the person would not just complete ongoing projects but also initiate good projects and policies that would better the living standard of the people.

Abeh, who said Governor Okowa should provide his successors, asked: “If James Ibori can produce two successors (Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan and Dr Ifeanyi Okowa), what was wrong with Okowa not producing his successor or flag bearer of his party?

“Ibori was given that right in 2006, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan had it until he decided to let Ibori snatch it from him in 2014”, he added.

According to the Deltans Lives Matter global coordinator, “it has been a tradition that a sitting governor who after his mandatory terms in office, be allowed to produce his successor, provided the candidate is popular. We don’t understand the gang up and sponsored media attacks by some unpopular aspirants against the governor.

“Meanwhile, we remember that the governor (Okowa) has asked his Delta North people not to contest the governorship. This was something Ibori and Uduaghan could not ask their people to do against other zones. We expected Chief Ibori to apologize to the state for atrocities committed against our treasury than boasting of giving us David Edevbie as Okowa’s successor”.

The group, Deltans Lives Matter, DLM, which was created on November 25, 2020, is a global movement for all Deltans home and in the Diaspora, that is very committed to changing the old order and governance narrative in the state and creating a new Delta where everyone will have a say, leaders will be accountable and everything will be working for the benefit of all.

Deltans Lives Matter, DLM, whose members are drawn from different Political parties, desires it’s membership to be part of the people that will enthrone the next administration in the state, with the singular vision of making Delta State great again with the huge resources at it’s disposal.

