2023: OSINBAJO EXPRESSES DESIRE TO ENSURE NIGERIA OCCUPIES PRIDE OF PLACE, IF ELECTED PRESIDENT

Asagba (Prof.) Chike Edozien, the Asagba of Asaba (l) prays for Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria (r), when the VP paid a courtesy call to the Asagba’s palace in Asaba, the Delta state capital, on Friday, April 29, 2022, enroute his Consultative visit to APC statutory Delegates, ahead of the party’s Presidential primary election next month.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has expressed his avowed desire to serve Nigeria selflessly and ensure that the country takes her pride of place in the comity of nations if elected as Nigeria’s president come 2023.

Osinbajo who is a presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC), said he has the requisite experience, having served as vice president in the past seven years, to salvage the country.

The vice president spoke at the palace of the Asagba of Asaba, Obi (Prof.) Chike Edozien, during a courtesy visit on the monarch, at his palace, on Friday, April 29, 2022.

He told the royal father that he was in the palace, to formally inform the Asagba, of his intention to contest for the highest office in the country.

Osinbajo explained that he took the decision to enter into the contest with all “sense of responsibility having served as vice president and occasionally as acting president in the past seven years”.

According to him, the position of Vice President has exposed him to every part of the country and their peculiar challenges, noting that he was offering himself for genuine service to the nation.

Receiving the august visitor, the Asagba of Asaba, Obi (Prof)Chike Edozien, reminded the nation’s Vice President of the need for the Federal Government to establish a federal university in Asaba, as part of measures to pacify ‘ndi Ahaba’ (Asaba people), following the massacre of it’s natives during the civil war, by federal troops.

Prof. Edozien informed the presidential hopeful that Asaba and indeed Delta State, was not insulated from the present challenges of insecurity, perverse poverty, epileptic power supply, poor economy, even as the monarch further urged him to address the issues, if elected.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who was in Asaba to meet with statutory delegates of Delta State APC for the presidential primaries, was received on arrival at the Asaba International Airport, by the Secretary to State Government, Mr. Patrick Ukah, before proceeding to the palace.

Top: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (r) received on arrival at the Asaba International Airport, by Mr. Patrick Ukah, Secretary to Delta State Government (m) and Hon. Festus Agas, former Chief of Staff to the Delta State Government. Bottom: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo welcomed by Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, and other APC Chieftains, at the Asaba International Airport, on Friday, April 29, 2022

Reported By Onos Agbamu