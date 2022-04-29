ASABA STANDS STILL AS OSINBAJO VISITS, CONSULTS ASAGBA OF ASABA, APC STAKEHOLDERS

– By Patrick Ochei

The Delta State Capital Asaba, was on Thursday, 28th April, 2022, agog with the visit of the Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

The President who landed at the Asaba International Airport at about 2:48pm, immediately moved to the Palace of Asagba of Asaba, HRM Obi (Prof) Chike Edozien to brief him of his intention to contest the Presidency of the country.

He told Asagba that he has garnered enough experience both as Vice President in the past seven years and Acting President at various periods, to be the President that the country has been yearning for.

Osinbajo solicited the support and blessing of the Royal Father, promising to bring on board the needed leadership and good governance that will transform and advance the nation from the current level to another level where security challenges will be a thing of the past, in addition to economic buoyancy translating into solid infrastructural and human capital development.

Asagba who responded by presenting the long awaited demands of the Asaba people, occasioned by the civil war genocide, admitted to the experience and brilliance of Osinbajo; however, advising that Asaba people will support a President that would heal the wounds of the people of Asaba.

He recalled the people demanding for a Federal University to be sited in Asaba as one of the many demands for atonement of the heinous killings of Asaba people during the civil war.

Osinbajo had after the robust consultation with Asagba, moved to Vienna Hotel, venue of the consultative meeting with the APC delegates and stakeholders ahead of the party’s Primaries.

He briefed the press in the end, expressing excitement that there is hope of a new Nigeria with him at the helm of affairs.