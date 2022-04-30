Delsu@30: PROF. LUMUMBA ASSURE AFRICANS OF BRIGHT FUTURE

– Ovedhe Hezekiah.

Erudite Scholar, Prof. Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba, has assured Africans of a bright future ahead in the African continent, urging Africans not to be retard in their quest of acquiring education.

Prof. Patrick Lumumba gave the assurance on Friday April 29th, 2022, while delivering the 30th anniversary commemorative lecture, titled: “Whither Education in Africa “, of the Delta State University Abraka, held at the 1000 seating capacity lecture hall of the University.

According to Prof. Loch Otieno Lumumba: “Talking about Education in Africa, one must go down in his history back to when Africa was not invaded by men of the outside world. They used their education to divide us Africans making us as tools in their hands. Because of Education, we Africans misunderstand God.

“But if we continue to worry about Africa. We will continue to make mistakes of giving up. We must remember the efforts of our past heroes of Nigeria who fought for the independence of Nigeria to liberate us from the slave of the colonial masters. And change the continent of Africa through Education and we should not forget the sacrifices and voices of our past heroes who used their education to fight for the independence of some countries in Africa.

“Africa, we should learn to consume what we cultivate than depending on consuming importation foods. It’s right time we Africans rely on Africa talents to solve some of the problems we have here in Africa.”

On the 30th anniversary of DELSU, Prof. Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba said that, “Delta State University Abraka, has made enormous contributions to the development of Abraka, Delta than Nigeria and Africa.

“As Africans, we should put off low esteem and be proud of the things that we do in Africa. We should be proud of the talents we have produced in Delta State University Abraka and use them in solving some of our problems in Abraka, Delta State, and Nigeria at large.

“As we celebrate Delta State University Abraka 30years of existence and some of the notable achievements of the University over the past years. Its time we re-energize and put on more efforts to contribute your quota to the development of Africa.”

In his response, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Andy Ogochukwu Egwunyenga commended Prof. Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba for honouring the University invitation to deliver the lecture.