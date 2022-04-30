Onowakpo Thomas, Former DBIR Boss, Declares Interest In Delta South Senatorial Seat

Hon. Joel Onowakpo, Thomas Ewomazino

My fellow progressives,

Three years ago, precisely 2019; I stood out with the ambition to represent my good people of Isoko nation to offer myself for election as the House of Representatives Member, representing our beloved people on the platform of our great party The All Progressives Congress (APC).

I remain grateful for the trust you have continually reposed in me till this day while we go through uncommon challenges in our march of progress to bring development to our people.

I am very grateful for your support and understanding in the difficult periods we have journeyed through.

Distinguished brothers and sisters, I know you must have been inundated with the rumour that I am contesting once again. Yes, it is true, I am running for the position of the Senate, to represent the amazing people of the Delta South Senatorial District at the National Assembly in Abuja.

Long ago I said there is 99% assurance that I may not contest in 2023, But I left 1% out because I know the place of God in human affairs. Today let me reiterate, that Godly 1% has surpassed my 99%.

My sincere apology is to the people who have consulted me before now, for which I told expressly that I was not contesting. This decision became necessary and is being taken in the best interest of all.

Finally, I am overwhelmed by the trust, confidence, and support of the various organs of our party here in Isoko, and across the Senatorial district.

We have to move forward

Only forward!

Moving Delta South Senatorial District forward! Moving Delta State forward!

God bless the good people of Isoko land,

God bless Delta South, God bless Delta State, and God bless Nigeria.

Thank you.

