BREAKING Delta 2023: FORUM OF FORMER DELTA PDP CHAIRMEN ENDORSE SHERIFF FOR GOVERNOR

Chief Godwin Ogadi, Chairman forum of former PDP Chairmen (l)

Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori

The forum of former PDP Chairmen, from 1998 – 2021, has formally endorsed Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, as their preferred candidate for the Delta PDP guber Primaries, slated for May 21st, and for the Delta 2023 Governorship race next year.

Rising from a meeting which took place at the residence of the Forum’s Chairman, Chief Godwin Ogadi, a former Chairman of Ika North East LGA, in Agbor, on Monday, 2nd May, 2022, the forum unanimously and overwhelmingly adopted Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, as their favoured candidate.

The motion for the adoption of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, was moved by Hon. AMAH AGBAJOH, former PDP Chairman, Warri South LGA. and was Seconded by Hon. CHIEF JOE ADIGWE, former PDP Chairman, Aniocha South LGA.

The house made up of over a hundred members present, then overwhelmingly voted in support of the motion in a resounding voice vote.

There was no Counter Motion and there was no Abstinence.

The members of the forum of former Delta PDP chairmen, have all been recognized by the Party’s constitution, as statutory delegates.