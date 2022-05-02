SHERIFF HAS DNA OF PAST DELTA PDP LEADERS

MAY 2ND, 2022

SHERIFF HAS THE DNA OF PAST DELTA PDP LEADERS

The Movement for Stronger Delta, MSD, is extremely shocked and disappointed by the volume of hate, bitterness, acrimony, wickedness, desperation, and relentless rumour mongering energy, which a very small and largely ineffectual gang of sychophants, obviously working for and on the payroll of at least two Peoples Democratic Party, PDP guber aspirants, and one APC guber aspirant, have vented in the direction of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, since it became obvious that he is undoubtedly, the most popular, most favoured, and most politically experienced PDP governorship aspirant, in the race to succeed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

What is even more mystifying is the fact that the most vociferous and consistent of these belligerent and bellicose attacks are glaringly coming from the camp of a particular Delta PDP guber aspirant, who has been painted as the most gentle lamb, squeaky clean like a shining silver whistle and is even more educated, more brilliant and more sophisticated than Adam Smith, John Maynard Keynes, Milton Friedman, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and all the other world-renowned Economists and financial gurus put together.

In fact, reading his dubiously packaged profile, one would smell the putrescence of arrogant, proud, disdainful, and haughty superiority complex all over this fellow and even think that this aspirant is so good that he should be contesting in the Primaries for the President of the World (which unfortunately exists only in the world of his supporters and acolytes) and that both Deltans and PDP should be thanking God that he has condescended so low to manage the rest of us, who are even so unintelligent and uneducated, that he is not even sure we have the requisite capacity to understand the ‘wayo’ modernization he wants to impose on us.

The majority of Deltans would never have believed that this jaded looking nerd in recommended glasses, will even be associated with a team which exhibits such vile, repugnant and disgusting hatred, but of course like Jeremiah 17:9 says, “the heart of man is deceitful and above all things desperately wicked…” and like the great French writer and moralist, Luc De Clapiers would concur, ”The greatest Evil which Fortune can Inflict on a man, is to endow him with small talents and great ambition.”

However, we take great solace and courage in the words of George W. Bush, the 43rd President of the United States, who said: “Evil men, obsessed with ambition and unburdened by conscience, must be taken very seriously and we must stop them before their crimes can multiply,” and we are very confident that Deltans, especially PDP delegates, will stop any manifestation of this evil of ambition, before it multiplies.

Which is why the PDP is so fortunate and blessed in this election season to have an aspirant like Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori in the race to become the next Governor of Delta State.

With all due respect and recognition to the capacity, capabilities, qualifications, and experience of other aspirants in the Delta PDP guber list, it is so easy to imagine, with what we have been witnessing so far, how a ‘godfather’ would have so easily cajoled, convinced, chastised and even intimidated many of them out of the contest just by his mere presence at any of the stakeholders’ meetings or even an uncharacteristic display of desperation couched in a stern warning that some people are trying to disgrace him and for “mothers to call their children to order”. The message would have been very clear and scared some people away.

But we are indeed very happy to note that the PDP, in its long and victorious history since 1999, has produced dogged, rugged, fearless, courageous, and independent-minded governorship aspirants, like Chief James Ibori, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, and Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, who surmounted tremendous odds and scandals, overcame great internal and external acrimony and survived an avalanche of petitions, even right from their own individual Primary elections, to emerge triumphant as Governors in their respective eras. These men packaged themselves as real and everyday people, not Oyibo-made Mannequins, and told their own stories themselves.

Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori reminds us all of these great PDP icons and leaders. He has the DNA of PDP leaders and the story has already started shaping itself.

Indeed, if the truth be told from a purely PDP angle, then the very fact which members of the party must embrace as a matter of practical reality, is that Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori is arguably the best prepared, best-equipped, most experienced, and most authoritative aspirant amongst them all, with the unquestionable capacity, unwavering confidence, and an abundance of Street Credibility as a man of the people, to lead the party to a resounding victory in next year’s Governorship election.

Even his opponents have already been afraid right from the first day it was speculated that a new Sheriff was coming to town and that was why they contracted a ‘kabukabu’ investigation team (which some have even denied) to probe into his documents and come up with the hysterical and alarmist report, which interestingly ‘investigated’ only two aspirants and quite predictably presented one of them as the cleanest man on earth. We hail una o…

Anyways, like Matshona Dhliwayo, the Zimbabwean-born and Canadian based author and philosopher rightly posits, “The tallest trees are always confronted by the strongest winds” and even before him, the German-born American religious leader and influential public speaker, William J. H. Boetcker had already declared that: “It is Better to be a strong man with a weak point, than to be a weak man without a strong point. A diamond with a flaw is more valuable than a brick without a flaw.”

Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori is a strong and courageous man with a gentle and compassionate heart and soul which doesn’t discriminate. He is a diamond whose only flaw is the fact that like all men, we all have our imperfections, which we know, understand, and accept as we interact with our fellow human beings.

Some other aspirants are just like a Brick (Block in our local parlance); molded to specific perfection but existing alone in their stuff world, without feeling or emotions. So Can you compare Diamond with Block? Your answer is as good as ours.

The Movement for Stronger Delta MSD, just like the majority of Deltans would prefer a Diamond, even with any noticeable flaw to be Governor of Delta State instead of a Block (Brick), to add MORE and greater value to the excellent efforts of His Excellency, Senator, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the Executive Governor of Delta State and ‘Ekwueme gburugburu’ of the universe, towards the consolidation of a #Stronger Delta, which will be standing firm, proud and respected amongst the Committee of States, instead of bringing ‘wayo modernization’ or even making Deltans live on EDGE like a conquered people, just as the hapless Israelites did, in the time of Pharaoh.

That, as we have always maintained is the SIMPLE Agenda.

Signed:

MOVEMENT FOR STRONGER DELTA, (MSD).