Delta 2023: URHOBOS IN DIASPORA REJOICES WITH OBOREVWORI; RENEWS SUPPORT FOR HIS GUBERNATORIAL AMBITION

The Urhobos in Diaspora have renewed support for the governorship bid of the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff F. O. Oborevwori, in the 2023 general election.

The Urhobos in diaspora, in a statement in reaction to the clearance of Rt.Hon Oborevwori by the screening panel of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), rejoiced and congratulated the speaker on the feat.

They expressed joy and happiness that Rt.Hon Oborevwori scaled the hurdles in defiance of stiff opposition by his opponents.

According to them, Rt Hon Oborevwori was set for victory in the primary election of May 21, 2022.

The Urhobos in a statement jointly issued by the Okpe Union, UK and Urhobos in Diaspora Good Governance Initiatives (UDGGI), said they were elated that Rt.Hon Oborevwori was coasting home to victory in the primary and general elections, which woud ultimately culminated in his emergence as Governor of Delta State in 2023.

The statement was signed on their behalf by Dr. Richard Stephens, who is the Secretary-General and Assistant Secretary-General of UDGGI and Okpe Union, UK, respectively.

To this end, the Urhobos in dispora urged the Governorship aspirant to ignore disgruntled elements, who were obviously intimidated by his rising profiles and steady progression to Dennis Osadebey Government House, Asaba.

The Okpe Union, UK and UDGGI said the latest controversies over alleged discrepancies in the names and certificates of Rt.Hon Oborevwori were borne out of malice, hatred and evil machinations.

To this end, Rt Hon Oborevwori’s kinsmen in diaspora expressed the conviction that his qualification for the coverted seat was not in doubt and urged his supporters to remain forthright and steadfast.

They said the orchestrated campaigns of calumny was aimed at causing distraction, disaffection and disharmony in the camp of the foremost aspirant.

Dr Stephens stated on behalf of the group that; “The mischief makers are merely throwing spanners into the works but they have failed. The issues they raised against our principal died on arrival because Rt. Hon. Chief (Elder) Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori attended all the schools and he worked for and earned the certificates. The names on all his credentials and certificates were all given to him by his parents and those are the names he has been bearing and answering all his life. The detractors are just crying wolves where there is none. We are appealing to the teeming supporters of our brother to remain unwavering, consistent and unshaken as victory is sure and assured”.