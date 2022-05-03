ESISO, DELTA PDP CHAIRMAN, RAISES ALARM OVER IMPERSONATOR

PRESS STATEMENT

3rd May, 2022

DISCLAIMER

It has come to our Knowledge that a criminally minded person has been putting calls across to PDP aspirants and other leaders of our party, pretending to be the State Chairman of our party, PDP, Olorogun, Barr. Kingsley Esiso and requesting them to pay different sums of money into an account, for the purpose of granting some favours.

The number which this fraudster has been operating with is: 07035036524.

The general public and particularly PDP aspirants are, by this notice, advised that the caller who is making the calls with telephone number 07035036524 is not the State Chairman of our party and the criminal caller is neither connected to him nor operating on his behalf.

This statement, therefore, dissociates Olorogun, Barr. Kingsley Esiso, the Delta State PDP Chairman from the activities of this impersonater completely and urges the general public, especially our aspirants, to henceforth disregard any form of interaction with any caller with the number 07035036524 and warns that anyone who deals with this caller, will be doing so at their own peril.

Please take NOTE and BEWARE. Report any further calls from the said number to the nearest Security Agency.

Thank you.

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.