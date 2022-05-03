PRESS STATEMENT

PDP Ward Delegates Congress: Obuah Lauds Wike, Peaceful Exercise In Rivers

Bro Felix Obuah, a frontline governorship aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Rivers State has again commended the state leadership of the party ably led by the State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and State Chairman of the party, Amb. Desmond Akawor for directing the ruling party in the state right.

The immediate past State Chairman of the party, Bro Obuah made the commendation on the heels of the peaceful, hitch free and successful ward congress across the state to elect a three man adhoc delegates.

Obuah, a welfarist politician of note, said the democratic process and fairness that underpin the actions of the PDP in the State account for the unity and sense of purpose among the members.

He attributed the success story to the leadership ingenuity of Governor Wike.

“I must confess, the leadership of Governor Wike in the state is second to none in terms of political cohesion, vision and wisdom in resolving individual differences. This is a mark of maturity which if replicated at the different levels of governance in the country, moreso, at the presidency, Nigerians will be better and happier for it. I don’t’ regret being part of this visionary and revolutionary administration of Governor Wike,” Bro Obuah noted.

Bro Obuah prayed that the internal democracy for which the PDP stands out among its peers should continue to be strengthened for higher glories and the eventual victories at all levels in the 2023 general elections.

Signed:

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to

Bro Felix Obuah

Frontline Governorship Aspirant in Rivers State