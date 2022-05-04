2023: PDP UPDATES TIMETABLE, SCHEDULE OF ACTIVITIES; SHIFT DATES FOR LG CONGRESS, STATE ASSEMBLY, NASS, GOVERNORSHIP PRIMARIES

May 4, 2022

Press Statement

2023: PDP Updates Timetable and Schedule of Activities

…Shift Dates for LG Congress, SHOA, NASS, Governorship Primaries

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the update of the Party’s Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 general elections as follows:

Local Government Area (LGA) Congress to elect one National Delegate per LGA and one Person living with disability in the 774 Local Government Areas: Tuesday, May 10, 2022. State House of Assembly (State Constituency Congress): Wednesday, May 18, 2022 House of Representatives Primaries: Friday, May 20, 2022 Senatorial District Primaries: Saturday, May 21, 2022 Governorship Primaries: Monday, May 23, 2022

All aspirants to various positions, critical stakeholders, members of our Party across the country as well as relevant agencies of government should please take note.

Signed:

Hon. Debo Ologunagba

National Publicity Secretary