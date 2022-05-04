International News

PRES. WEAH CONGRATULATES DAUGHTER, MARTHA, ON GRADUATION FROM COLLEGE OF NURSING

A NOTE OF CONGRATULATIONS TO MARTHA TETA WEAH

I would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to my daughter Martha M. Weah (TETA) on her graduation from the Galen College of Nursing in Kentucky, USA with an Associate degree.

Teta has steadfastly pursued her education over the years and it is therefore my hope that this achievement gives her further impetus to aspire for greater heights.

Her graduation has made us all proud but also added to the number of Liberian professionals chasing excellence wherever they may be in the world. In my many dealings with the youths of Liberia, I have always emphasized the need for self-improvement in order to be prepared for the challenges of an ever-changing world.

Martha and others have heeded that advice. I pray that she continues to embody the motivation and drive for success.

The entire Weah Family, including your parents and siblings are exceedingly proud of you.

Congratulations once again, Martha. We will always root for you.

H.E. George Manneh Weah
PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF LIBERIA

