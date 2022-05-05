2023 Polls: RIVERS ACCORD RELEASES DATES FOR WARD, LGA CONGRESSES

Mr. Iyene Douglas, State Publicity Secretary, Rivers Accord (r)

Rivers State chapter of Accord political party has fixed Thursday, May 5th and Saturday, May 14th, 2022, to conduct it’s Ward and Local Government Areas Congresses, respectively.

A Press Statement signed by Iyene Douglas, State Publicity Secretary, Rivers Accord and released on 5th May, 2022, further disclosed that nomination forms for all positions are ready and available, even as it added that credibile, high profile Rivers politicians who want to participate in the 2023 general elections, have already indicated Interest to run under the Accord and some have even collected nomination and expression of interest forms.

According to the statement, the State Party Chairman Dr. Nnanna Onyekwere, while addressing party faithfuls on Wednesday, 4th May, 2022 at the State’s party Secretariat, encouraged members to be steadfast in the pursuit of the possibility of a greater Rivers State, adding that come 2023, it’s a surety that Rivers State will breathe a fresh air, a rebirth with a brand new perspective in the political atmosphere, such that will have its focus on Rivers people. The statement reads:

RIVERS ACCORD HOLDS HER WARD AND LGA CONGRESSES 5TH AND 14TH MAY, 2022

As Rivers PEOPLE look forward to another electioneering year, a year Rivers PEOPLE hope to feel the breath of a new life that will take her to her desired destination, today Thursday, 5th May, 2022, the Rivers Accord is set to have her ward congresses in all 319 wards. Thereafter, on Saturday, 14th May, 2022, LGAs will also have her congresses in all 23 LGAs.

It will also interest Rivers PEOPLE to know that nomination forms for all positions are ready and available, interests are already being made and forms duly picked in their numerous numbers.

Both party members and those already picking nomination forms are optimistic that Accord is the party that has all it takes to move the State forward, seeing that the party is clad with the regalia of a purposeful Rivers.

While addressing party faithfuls on Wednesday, 4th May, 2022 at the State’s party Secretariat, the State Chairman of the party Dr Nnanna Onyekwere encouraged members to be steadfast in the pursuit of the possibility of a greater Rivers State, adding that come 2023, it’s a surety that Rivers State will breathe a fresh air, a rebirth with a brand new perspective in the political atmosphere of Rivers State, such that will have its focus on Rivers people, and the onus is on Rivers Accord to make that rebirth happen. Challenging them that it has become glaring to all and sundry that Rivers people look up to the party for such a timely rescue that will bring back the lost glory of the State and then grow her into a height that will surpass not just the rest of the States in Nigeria, but become a great pace set for the rest of the world to follow.

It’s a brand new season of breakthrough in Rivers State, and the Rivers Accord is not relenting in taking the lead to make certain that this time in One Accord the party will take the State to that place she has always desired.

The Party therefore call on all purpose driven Rivers persons to be part of this journey Rivers Accord .has embarked on, for we are a Party that is people oriented, a party that stands as a voice for the people, a party that has taken the responsibility to always make the people her priority.

In one Accord the party will surely produce the next Governor of Rivers State come 2023.

Accord! Oneness and progress,

Oneness and progress! In One Accord!

Signed:

Iyene Douglas

State Publicity Secretary,

Rivers Accord

5th May, 2022.