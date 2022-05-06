RIVERS ACCORD WARD CONGRESSES, DONE, DUSTED; AS PARTY SET FOR TOMORROW, MAY 7, LGA CONGRESSES

RIVERS ACCORD WARD CONGRESS, DONE AND DUSTED: ready for tomorrow’s LGA Congress.

As earlier scheduled, Rivers Accord had her 319 ward Congresses yesterday, Thursday, May 5, 2022 and it was a huge success. The weather was friendly, the turnout was impressive, there was peace, unity and calmness. In One Accord, the party no doubt had a successful ward Congress under the watchful eyes of INEC.

Members of the party expressed total commitment and readiness to work assiduously in ensuring that come 2023 the party will takeover the leadership of the State.

The outcome of yesterday’s congresses had five (5) delegates par ward duly elected, as we look forward to Saturday’s LGA Congresses for another round of it. It should however be noted that the earlier date of 14th May is now rescheduled to tomorrow, Saturday, 8th May, 2023. This is in line with the mandate as given by INEC, and as a law abiding party, we but have to obey by adjusting our timetable to fit in.

The leadership of the party went round the 319 wards to ensure a smooth and itch free exercise, and as God will have it, it turned out to be an excellent one. During the tour, the legal adviser of the Party Barr Prefaa Macs on behalf of the Chairman congratulated party faithfuls for a job well done, reminding them of how important the forthcoming 2023 elections in the State is to them and the entire Rivers people, and should therefore not relent in their pursuit for a desirable result. That, come 2023, if the politics isn’t right, then the Governance that will be put in place cannot be Right, and if the Governance isn’t Right, surely, the economy of the State will be a crass disaster. It is for this reason they must all gird their loins to sacrifice the satisfaction of the now for the collective greatness of a tomorrow whose Governance will be about them the PEOPLE.

Still speaking, Barr Prefaa Macs stressed that the 2023 elections will ensure their votes are counted; it will be an electronically transmitted voting process. As such, the discouraging thought about votes will not be counted should be dismissed, and that there will be no ballot snatching or violence of any kind. It’s a new era of change, and WE have to key in to this widow of change that has the capacity to change the change that will bring light to Rivers PEOPLE.

In their response, members thanked the leadership and reassured that like never before, they are ready for the task ahead and will be equipped with their PVCs to change the ugly narrative that has bedevilled the State. Notably, the women leaders and women generally could not hold back their joy which they expressed by stating emphatically that the party has done a great deal of good as the elected delegates of all 319 wards favoured them with a glaring 40% involvement, an action that clearly will encourage Rivers women to be more involved in politics come 2023, knowing that they are mothers and capable of bringing the expected peace, joy, unity and progress to our Dear State.

Accord! Oneness and Progress!

Oneness and Progress! In One Accord.

Signed:

Iyene Douglas

State Publicity Secretary,

Rivers Accord.

6/5/2023.