Disputed Oil Wells: GOV WIKE WRITES NAME ON MARBLE – Rt. Hon. Dekor

Governor Nyesom Wike (l) and Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor, lawmaker representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives (r)

Disputed Oil Wells: Gov Wike Writes Name On Marbles – Rt. Hon. Dekor

The lawmaker representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor has again given Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike a pat on the back for living true to his promise of putting the State first in the management of state affairs.

Rt. Hon. Dekor made the commendation on the heels of the epochal Supreme Court victory in favour of Rivers State in its legal battle over the disputed 17 oil wells in Egbema and Ndoni Communities of Rivers State.

The Chairman of Committee for Host Oil Communities in the House of Reps, described the Supreme Court victory as another landmark of the Gov Wike administration which according to him is unprecedented in the annals of the history of Rivers State.

Rt. Hon. Dekor, a former Speaker of the State Legislature and one time Commissioner of Works in the State said by this feat, Gov Wike has written his name in the sands of history and will be kindly remembered by posterity as a selfless leader that defied all odds to ensure that the Riversman proudly retained his identity in the comity of other ethnic groups in Nigeria.

Having drawn a roadmap for the political and economic emancipation of Rivers State, Rt. Dekor reasoned, “it now behooves on future leaders and other political office seekers to take a cue from His Excellency and make sure that ‘forward’ ever and ‘backward’ never”.

The Ogoni-born lawmaker and political strategist expressed joy that Gov Wike by this particular victory has proved again to all that the focus of his administration is the state and Rivers people and not for a particular group or political party.

Rt. Hon Dekor urged all men and women of goodwill in the state irrespective of political affiliation to support and pray for Gov Wike as he proceeds to raise the bar of good governance to the national level as a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party. This is again, a plus and political statement for all Rivers people, the federal lawmaker declared.

