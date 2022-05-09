NATIONAL BOUNDARY COMMISSION PERSONIFIES CORRUPTION – Gov Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to beam a searchlight on the activities of the National Boundary Commission as it now personifies corruption in Nigeria.

Governor Wike has warned those conspiring against Rivers State in any form and manner to be ready to experience devastating downfall in life.

Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant on Media to the Governor of Rivers State, disclosed in a report that Governor Wike made the assertion at a special thanksgiving service of Rivers State on Sunday over the legal victory secured at the Supreme Court of Nigeria in the oil well dispute between Rivers and Imo States, that held at St. Paul’s Anglican Cathedral in Port Harcourt.

Governor Wike said, at the inception of his administration, Rivers State was dedicated to God and has since then enjoyed his protection including its people and natural resources.

The Rivers governor explained that the oil wells Akiri and Mbede communities, though in dispute, awaited the properly boundaries demarcation by the National Boundary Commission (NBC)

While the waiting was on, there was a political understanding between Imo State and Rivers State that Dr. Peter Odili of Rivers State and Achike Udenwa of Imo State acceded to when they were both serving as governors.

Governor Wike noted as regrettable, and an act of greed, that former governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State and the current governor Hope Uzodima of that State rescinded the political arrangement of 50:50 sharing formula of the proceeds from the disputed oil well in Akiri and Mbede communities.

“This young man (Emeka Ihedioha), just within four/five months he became a governor, went to see Mr. President. He wrote to Mr. President that Rivers State is owing Imo State N15billion and therefore, they should take the money from Rivers State, that the oil wells we are sharing on the 50:50 formula amicably, belong to them.

“This is someone Rivers people, not Rivers State government, supported, and spent money on. I’ve never seen a betrayal like this in my life that the former governor Emeka Ihedioha displayed.

“Rivers people who helped him had sleepless night to make him the governor of Imo State. We did everything we could do, thinking that we were supporting a friend. All we got was a stab at the back.”

Governor Wike informed that eventually, at the behest of President Mohammedu Buhari, the late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari wrote a letter to the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMFAC). The letter, he said, directed for the deduction of N15billion Naira from Rivers State and the handover of the disputed oil wells to Imo State as requested by Emeka Ihedioha.

“But because of the sharp and very focused and honest Commissioner of Finance that we have in Rivers State, the letter bearing the instruction to take N15 billion from us, and the oil wells to be taken away from us was intercepted.

“We rushed to the Federal High Court to contest that Mr. President has no power to direct you to do this and the court agreed with us that yes Mr. President has no power to do this. That if there is anybody to do this it is the National Boundary Commission.

“Unfortunately, the most corrupt national agency is the National Boundary Commission (NBC). Corruption is personified in NBC.

“If Mr President is fighting corruption, he should leave innocent individuals and go to these agencies where corruption is personified. I’ve never seen people who believes anything they do must be for money.

“They will abandon their function and create problems between States when there is not supposed to be problems. They will not do the right work so that the States can live in harmony.”

Governor Wike said the legal battle was pursued to the Supreme Court of Nigeria, with archival documents submitted with sound legal presentations from the 21 Senior Advocate of Nigeria on the Rivers legal term.

Eventually, governor Wike pointed out that there was final determination of the owner of the oil wells and where they are situated, in favour of Rivers State, despite the protesters governor Hope Uzodima sponsored to discredit the judges.

He expressed delight over the legal victory secured and reclaiming of Rivers assets that will further provide needed financial resource to his successor to use in developing the State.

“But we had hope in God. If God says it is for Rivers, there is nothing anybody can do about it. But I wondered why it should be in my time that Rivers asset will be taken away. Politicians will come and say, it was in his time that Rivers State lost these oil well.

“And so, you may see how in my mind I am over happy, that I am leaving and not leaving liability behind for the state and my successor.”

Governor Wike said the Government of Rivers State is open to dialogue with elders of Imo State on the issue of the oil wells which the apex court had declared belongs to the State.

In his sermon, the Bishop of Niger Delta North in the Anglican Province of Niger Delta, Rt. Rev. Wisdom Budu Ihunwo, thanked God for granting Rivers State victory at the Supreme Court.