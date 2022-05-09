Viral Video: CUSTOMS VOWS TO SANCTION UNRULY OFFICER WHO SLAPPED GOV OKOWA’S AIDE

PRESS STATEMENT

VIRAL VIDEO ON ASSAULT: CUSTOMS VOWS TO SANCTION UNRULY OFFICER

The attention of the Nigeria Customs Service has been drawn to a video making the rounds on social media. In it, one of our officers was recorded assaulting an unarmed civilian. This action took place on the Benin – Agbor expressway on Saturday the 7th of May 2022 at about 5.00 pm.

This officer and other members of that team from FOU Zone ‘C’ have since been withdrawn from patrol duties and are currently under administrative investigation at the NCS Zonal Headquarters Zone ‘C’ Port Harcourt.

Officers of the Nigeria Customs Service have been trained to carry out their duties with dignity and respect, and are expected to display decorum in all their conduct at all times. Where they fail to carry out their brief as assigned, appropriate sanctions are applied to enforce discipline. The NCS would like to reassure the general public of its commitment to the welfare and safety of all citizens and frowns seriously at any act by its personnel capable of misrepresenting its corporate image.

We ask that all law-abiding persons go about their activities without fear of intimidation or harassment as we work assiduously to bring closure to this unwholesome incident.

DC Timi Bomodi

National Public Relations Officer

For: Comptroller-General of Customs

9 May 2022

It will be recalled that a particular customs officer, in a joint patrol team with customs and army officers, was seen, in the viral Video, to have slapped Mr. Samson Nwachukwu, without any provocation at all and even challenged the status of Mr. Nwachukwu, as aide to the Delta State Governor.

The assault incident, which occurred along the Benin-Agbor Expressway, on Saturday, May 7, 2022, has attracted a whiplash of angry comments and groundswell of raised voices calling for disciplinary action and prosecution of the customs office, from ordinary Nigerian who have either witnessed or been so victimized by these military and para-military security agents at checkpoints across the country, especially in the Southern parts of Nigeria.

The assaulted Mr. Samson Nwachuckwu Nwachuckwu is a human rights volunteer and Special Assistant to the Delta State governor.