2023: MACAULEY DECLARES INTEREST IN ISOKO CONSTITUENCY 2 RACE

Comrade Eddy Macauley

Frontline Isoko born youth activist,

businessman and motivational speaker, Comrade Eddy Macauley, has declared his interest to contest for the Isoko South, Constituency 2, Delta State House of Assembly seat, under the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2023 general elections.

Comrade Macauley, a very popular APC chieftain and youth leader, who was a House of Representatives aspirant, in the 2018 Isoko Federal Constituency race, declared his intention to join the House of Assembly contest this time around, after numerous calls and appeals from well meaning Isoko South Constituents and due consultations with his family members and close associates.

Explaining his motivation to contest, Comrade Macauley, who is also the convener, Africa Leadership Network for Youths (ALNET); an NGO with a cutting edge mandate to nurture, develope and empower the dreams, passion and purpose of the African Youths, said: “My people for long have been yearning for quality and effective representation at the State House of Assembly; One who will be THE VOICE, one who will SPEAK WITH CONFIDENCE and not just an idle representative.

“Isoko South Constituency 2 is the most prosperous in terms of natural resources, yet there’s nothing to show for their contribution to national development.

“Our people are improverished, our children are out of school, our farmers suffer environmental degradation owing to oil spillage. Our collective wealth has been in the hands of a few, who in turn use it to oppress the people. Our people cry daily for help, they have been by the seaside yet thirsty of water.

“I have decided to accept the call, after comprehensive consultations with my family and close associates, to serve the good people of Isoko South Constituency 2.

“I am Ready and Prepared to BE THE VOICE that will deliver the dividends of democracy to my people”, he declared with confidence and conviction.