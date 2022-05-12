2023: DELTA LAWMAKERS REASSURE OBOREVWORI OF TOTAL SUPPORT

Lawmakers of the Delta State House of Assembly, on Thursday, May 12th, 2022, reassured the Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori of their total support for his gubernatorial ambition.

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori is a foremost Governorship aspirant in the State.

Members of the State House of Assembly on Thursday in Osubi, Okpe Local Government Area of the State on a solidarity visit to the Speaker once again assured him that they are with him all the way in the Delta State Governorship race.

The Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ochor Christopher Ochor who spoke on behalf of the members of the House, said that they are committed to the realization of the governorship ambition of the Speaker.

He said that; “We have said it repeatedly to you that we are behind you in your aspiration to be the next governor of Delta State and we have come today to tell you once again, that we are in total support of your journey to Government House, Asaba. We have come today to reassure you that we are with you all the way”.

“Your Governorship ambition is a divine project, it is the project of your colleagues in the House and since it is a divine project, God will sustain this project. We are in this project with our constituents. We are fully prepared for the May 23rd, 2022 PDP primaries in the State in all our Constituencies. The Delta State House of Assembly is intact, it is one big family and we are dedicated to your dream of becoming the next Governor of Delta State”, he added.

Responding, the frontrunner Governorship aspirant in the State, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, said that he was elated with the visit of his colleagues.

According to him; “I am highly impressed with this visit and I cannot thank you enough my dependable and reliable colleagues. My strength today is in the Delta State House of Assembly, because of your uncommon love for me”.

The Speaker also said that; “You have taken my Governorship ambition as a priority. God gives power and I know that God will give us victory at the end of the day”.

In a brief remarks, the member representing Ika North East Constituency, Hon Anthony Elekeokwuri, said that the visit was to show their total solidarity to the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori on his quest to become the governor of Delta State in 2023.

On his part, the member representing Aniocha North Constituency, Hon (Engr) Emeka Emmanuel Nwaobi, prayed for total victory for the Speaker in the forthcoming PDP primaries as well as the 2023 Delta State Governorship election.