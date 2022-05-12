NIGERIAN GUILD OF EDITORS (NGE) HOLDS SOUTH SOUTH TOWN HALL MEETING IN PORT HARCOURT (Opening Ceremony Photos)

Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), the umbrella body for the highest strata of working journalists, which also serves as a network of more experienced journalists, who have attained the exalted position of editors in the journalism profession, held its South South Town Hall Meeting/Capacity Building Conference in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, with the opening ceremony on Tuesday, 10/5/2022.

Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim was joined by top Rivers State government and Ministry of Information and Communications officials, to welcome the Editors, led by its President, Mustapha Isah, General Secretary, Iyobosa Uwugiaren, Chairman, Broadcasting Organizations of Nigeria (BON) Zone F. Comrade Frederick Fabor and a sterling gathering of top notch editors and media managers, drawn from across the Nigerian journalism community

With the theme, ‘Agenda Setting for Sustainable Democratic Culture’, the main objective of the meeting/capacity-building workshop, which is supported by the United States Embassy in Nigeria, is to scrutinise the performance of the media in consolidating Nigeria’s democracy.

Below are some photos from the opening ceremony.