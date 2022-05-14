PRESS STATEMENT

14TH MAY, 2022

BE STEADFAST, UNITED, PUT PARTY FIRST ALWAYS, DELTA PDP CHAIRMAN CHARGES MEMBERS

Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Chairman, Olorogun, Barr. Kingsley Esiso, has charged PDP members, especially all Delegates in the forthcoming primary election for all elective positions in the party, in this month of May, 2022, to be steadfast, united, and to put the interest and success of the party first, as they participate in the primaries.

A statement signed by the Delta PDP Chairman, which contained this admonition, reads:

“My dear fellow party men and women, I wish to acknowledge and congratulate all of us and appreciate the priceless contributions which we all made, including the Congress Committee members, to ensure the peaceful and successful conduct of our Ward and Local Government Congresses, which produced our Ad-hoc Delegates for the various primaries of our party scheduled for May, 2022.

“This particular month of May is unique in the life of our party, as it will witness the conduct of our Party Primaries for all elective positions, and I, therefore, charge all true and loyal party members, especially the aspirants and their loyalists, to continue to be steadfast, united and exhibit the same peaceful, law-abiding maturity and sportsmanship, which they displayed during our Congresses.

“Let me equally remind us all that this month of May will be very decisive in ensuring that our Party consolidates on its objective of achieving a landslide victory in the 2023 general elections, by electing the candidates who have the requisite capacity, popularity, and capabilities and most importantly the unflinching and unwavering loyalty and commitment as true party men and women, who will always put the party first and above selfish interests, to ensure our victory in the 2023 general elections.

“The time for aspirants to dwell on bashing and damaging the image, personality, and reputation of fellow aspirants, is now over and I specifically appeal to all our members, aspirants, and their supporters to henceforth desist from acts, comments, and insinuations which will cause more harm than good to our party.

“I strongly charge all of us to remain steadfast, united, and focused on our goal, as one big family and to always put the interest and objectives of the party first and foremost, in all actions and considerations at this time.

“As we conduct the primaries, which we have consistently pledged will be free and fair and carried out on a level playing field for all our aspirants, I wish to support and encourage our delegates to deliver the best candidates during the Party Primaries, who will ensure our victories in the general elections.

“I use this opportunity to admonish all Party faithful and urge all of us to remember that our primary responsibility as loyal and committed party members, is to rally round and throw our considerable weight and might behind all our victorious candidates after the primaries, in order to secure our victory at the polls and maintain our position as the most popular and beloved party for Deltans.

“Let me reiterate for emphasis, our avowed pledge that the party primaries will be free and fair as promised by His Excellency, our leader, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and in line with our commitment and determination towards ensuring a level playing field for all our aspirants, in the forthcoming exercise.

“My declaration to one and all is that we shall emerge stronger, more united, and happily victorious as a party, at the end of all our activities in this unique month of May, 2022. Let us always remember that Party is Supreme in all our endeavours.

Delta is PDP and PDP is Delta.

PDP! Power to the People!!!

Signed:

OLOROGUN, BARR. KINGSLEY ESISO

STATE CHAIRMAN,

PDP, DELTA STATE.