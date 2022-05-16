CSOs Supports Hon. Opuoru’s Second Term Aspiration, Describe Him As Humanitarian Champion, Citizens Legislator

A delegation of Civil Society leaders under the aiges of Civil Society Network for Citizens Engagement, Credible Elections and Good Governance (CSNCE2GG), have thrown their support for Hon. Matthew Poko Opuoru, Member Representing Warri South Constituency 2 at the Delta State House of Assembly in his bid to return to the House of Assembly for a Second term.

At an Aspirant Engagement Meeting, Activist Rex Emojite Anighoro leader of the delegation called Hon. Matthew Poko Opuoru an Humanitarian Champion and a Citizens legislator whom have shown great leadership and character and has lived a life of service to the people.

He stated that their support became necessary because, Hon. Opuoru has always identified with the Civil Society and has been a great friend to the Civil Society who has used his position at the Delta State House of Assembly to support the causes of the Civil Society, and foster citizens greater good in the State.

He noted that Hon. Opuoru has always been very accessible to the Civil Society and has played uncommon roles in the house, working with the Civil Society in their pursuit for critical legislations that are of relevance not only to the Civil Society but the citizens in general.

He commended Hon. Opuoru’s social assistance programme, amongst many other pro-people schemes as an uncommon social protection initiative that is worthy of emulation, adding that his consistency in ensuring that over 200 most vulnerable citizens in his constituency were given a monthly stipend of ₦5000 for over two years remains unparalleled and has further endeared him to the Civil Society.

Activist Anighoro made it known that the Civil Society cannot afford to stand behind the veil but will openly support those aspirants who have given Civil Society a listening ear, and place of significance in their Citizens Initiatives and Engagement, as these were people who were open to criticism and feedback to enable them tailor their output towards meeting the demands of the people.

He also made a case for fairness, inclusivity and the continuous strengthening of the existing peace currently being enjoyed in Warri urging all political players to always prioritise these considerations as very important in their political pursuits and engagements.

He made it clear that any Political ambition that is capable of igniting divisiveness, threatening Inter ethnic tensions and good neigbourliness in Warri South Constituency 2 is definitely not in the best interest of the people of Warri, as he called on all the aspirants to put the pursuit of peace, mutual ethnic coexistence and harmony above their personal ambitions.

Also speaking at the aspirant engagement meeting, Deacon Okezi Odugala a frontline Civil Society leader in the State, said that the Civil Society is looking forward earnestly to seeing a more friendly Civil Society House of Assembly and will support Civil Friendly aspirants such as Matthew Poko Opuoru who sees the Civil Society as their own constituency.

Environmental Activist, Green Activist Comrade Harrison Agboro in his own remarks stated that his organisation will always partner with Political leaders who will support his Green Delta Campaign even as he is sure of Hon. Opuoru is one of such political leaders who will support the Green Delta Campaign.

Furthermore Amb. Augusta Impact Keneboh stated that Civil Society will always open it’s doors for every political leader who will not see the Civil Society as enemies but as partners for the development and progress of Delta State. She stated that the Civil Society will always be available to join forces with the political class to implement programmes and projects that will be of great benefit to the people offering independent evaluations that will fill the gaps and make for greater efficiency.

Responding at the meeting, Honourable Matthew Poko Opuoru thanked the Civil Society leaders for their kind words on him, stating that the gesture com