Rt. Hon. Dum Dekor Empowers More Indigenes Of Nwebiara, Barako

…As Both Communities Seal Peace With Novelty Match

The member representing Khana/Gokana Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor has promised to provide educational support to additional eight indigenes of Nwebiara and Barako communities in Gokana Local Government Area, following the reign of peace between the once warring communities.

Rt. Hon. Dekor who announced this during a special novelty football match between the two communities on Sunday, May 15, 2022, noted with joy that the benefits of peaceful coexistence cannot be quantified.

The federal lawmaker who was the Special Guest of Honour at the event, performed the kickoff of the match and reemphasized his commitment to ensuring that the hard earned peace which has come between both communities, is sustained.

Rt. Hon. Dum Dekor who had earlier given educational support to two indigenes of both communities upon the return of peace to their land, again pledged to support eight more indigenes of both communities which according to him, will be used to remember the return of peace in both communities.

“At the town square in Nwebiara, I made a promise and I want to reinforce that promise because all we can do, instead of buying guns for our people, is to promote education because those who are educated will have opportunities.

“Most importantly today, to sustain this peace, I have spoken to my brother here, Hon. Dumle Maol and the Paramount Rulers but I’m moved to also improve a bit. You know we have one person each in higher institutions.

“I was asking if the strike is affecting them or not, that the second tranche is supposed to be ready now.

“But while we are going to do the second tranche, we also want to ask that the Menebon Barako should give us four additional persons from Barakpo, and the Menebon Nwebiara should give us four additional persons”, he said and urged them to be gender sensitive in choosing the beneficiaries.

The former Deputy Speaker in the Rivers State House of Assembly and former Works Commissioner in the state, explained that five persons from Nwebiara will get N100,000 each annually to support themselves educationally just as same number of persons would get same amount from Barako to also support themselves educationally.

He commended the sponsor of the tournament and member representing Gokana Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Dumle Maol for a job well done, saying that the people are proud of him.

Rt. Hon. Dekor also commended the two communities of Nwebiara and Barako, their paramount rulers and the Executive Chairman of Gokana LGA, Hon. Confidence Deko for their efforts in sustaining peace in the area.

“If we didn’t come out, we’ll not sustain this peace. This football match is in furtherance of the peace process and I believe that more and more programmes and projects like this will come up so that we can sustain this peace.

“You have also seen that peace is what we all need for development to come. There was nothing standing between us except the devil that didn’t want us to move forward. But today, God has brought the devil to shame”, he said, as the people echoed ‘amen’.

