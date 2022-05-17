WE NEED A PRESIDENT WHO BELIEVES IN UNITY OF NIGERIA – Wike

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has urged Nigerians to take the opportunity that the 2023 general election will offer them to elect a Nigerian who believes in the unity of the country and its people.

Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant (Media) to the Rivers State Governor, reports that speaking to leaders and delegates of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Birnin Kebbi, capital of Kebbi State on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, Governor Wike emphasised that Nigeria is more divided now under the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government than ever.

Governor Wike pointed to the need why the country requires a president that will be in charge of things, including issues of security and the economy.

He described as sad that Nigerian farmers cannot go to farm conveniently or go about their trading activities because of insecurity.

“We need a Nigerian who believes in the unity of this country. We have never been divided the way we are divided now. If God gives us (PDP) the opportunity, we will form a government of national unity where everybody will be involved.”

Governor Wike, told the delegates that he is the best PDP aspirant that has the capacity to secure electoral victory for the party and implement policies that will truly rescue Nigeria.

According to him, PDP and indeed, Nigerians need somebody who can face the APC squarely in the 2023 general election and give the country a new direction in which safety of life is guaranteed.

“There is a war you go and you know the kind of soldiers you send and the general that will be the commander. In this kind of fight now, it is me that can fight it.

“What PDP is looking for is who can make us win the election. If we don’t win this election, PDP is gone. I’m tired of this opposition. I am the only aspirant who has what it takes to win this election for PDP.

“And when we win the presidential election in February, 2023, we will win Kebbi in March. And I am going to give you all the support that you require.”

The Rivers State governor reminded the delegates that first of all, there has to be a party before anybody can run election, and most of those seeking to fly the party’s presidential flag had in the past abandoned it to die. But, people like him stayed back to build the party and make it once again formidable.

“I was one of the people who stood firm, who made sure that this party didn’t die. There are those who fought this party in 2015 to make us lose the election. If we didn’t lose the election, will we not be in opposition now?

“We have worked hard and a labourer deserves his wages as it is in the holy book. I have worked for this party. So, nobody will say that I did not work for this party.”

Kebbi State PDP Chieftain and Chairman of Forum of former PDP Ministers, Alhaji Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN noted the enormous burden of insecurity on Nigeria that requires a courageous leader to handle.

“Today in Nigeria, we have problem of insecurity. We have problem with the economy. We have poverty. We have hunger. We have restlessness. We have joblessness. There is problem of lack of justice. There is a problem of lack of fairness.

“In short, there is leadership failure and so when we talk of 2023, we should be talking of the survival of Nigeria as one united and indissoluble nation.

“We need a leader that has capacity to take very decisive decisions. Wike has that capacity. We need a leader that is capable of building the diverse and strong bridges of friendship across the divide, Wike has that capacity.

“We need a leader that is consummate and cosmopolitan, Wike is the person. We need a leader that is educated. Wike is educated.”