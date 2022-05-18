PRESS STATEMENT

18th May, 2022

SHIFT IN DATES OF PRIMARIES: DELTA PDP COMMENDS ASPIRANTS, LEADERS, DELEGATES FOR DOGGED SUPPORT

The Delta State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olorogun, Barr. Kingsley Esiso has commended all aspirants seeking the party’s ticket for the various elective positions for their understanding, doggedness, faith, steadfastness, and support for the party even in the face of unforeseen circumstances that have made shifts in primary dates unavoidable.

The Chairman in a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza also applauded party leaders, delegates, members, supporters, and faithful at all levels for displaying exceptional love for the PDP by remaining firm and unwavering in their belief in the PDP despite the inconveniences caused to them by the rescheduled dates of the primaries.

Olorogun Esiso noted that the shifts became inevitable. “I believe that what matters most to us in PDP is the conduct of free, fair, and creditable primaries where persons that will fly the party’s flag at the 2023 general elections will emerge in a transparent way that is devoid of acrimony. The resultant peace and harmony will create the bonding and strength of unity and purpose needed across our party circles when we face our real opponents at the general elections.

The Chairman, therefore, reiterated his call for discipline, peace, and harmony to be maintained across board during and after the primaries when the PDP flag bearers would have emerged, and that aspirants and their supporters must continue to conduct their campaigns with decorum and decency.

“Aspirants must see themselves as good sportsmen and women on the field while campaigning for the votes of delegates, see their fellow contestants as internal opponents and not deserving of hard and pugnacious tackles,” the Chairman said.

He wished the various contestants well at the primaries.

PDP! POWER To The People!!

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.