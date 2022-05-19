2023: RIVERS ACCORD RELEASES TIMETABLE FOR SCREENING, PRIMARIES FOR GOVERNORSHIP, OTHERS

2023: RIVERS ACCORD RELEASE TIMETABLE FOR SCREENING, PRIMARIES FOR GOVERNORSHIP, OTHERS.

The Rivers State chapter of Accord has set It’s timetable for screening, primary elections into various elective positions.

Barr Prefaa Macs, the State legal adviser of the party revealed the timetable on Tuesday, 17th May, 2022.

The release stated, screening for House of Assembly will take place today, Thursday, 19th May, 2022. For House of Representatives and Senate, Monday, 23rd May, 2022. While that of Governorship is next week Thursday, 26th May, 2022.

Primaries for House of Assembly is Tuesday, 24th May, 2022 and that of House of Representatives, Thursday, 26th May, 2022.

That of the Senate will be Saturday, 28th May, 2022, while that of Governorship is fixed for Monday, 30th May, 2022.

Recall that INEC has fixed and insisted that, 3rd June, 2022 remains the deadline for the conduct of party primaries, thus it became expedient for the party to meet up with all of such activities.

Iyene Douglas

State Publicity Secretary,

Rivers Accord.

19/5/2023.