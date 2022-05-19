HOLD INCONSISTENT LEADERS WITHOUT CHARACTER RESPONIBLE FOR NIGERIA’S WOES – Wike

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant and Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, says Nigerians should be wary of those who campaigned vehemently and foisted President Muhammadu Buhari on Nigeria as its messiah, for the woes that have overwhelmed the country.

Governor Wike, specifically, berated some aspirants in the PDP who caused disunity in the party in 2015, formed the new-PDP and sold out the party’s goodwill and electoral opportunities.

Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant on Media to the Governor of Rivers State, reports that Governor Wike made the accusation when he met with Oyo State PDP leaders and delegates in Ibadan, capital of Oyo State on Thursday, May 19, 2022, to solicit support ahead of the party’s presidential primary this month.

“The issue is, who are those who made PDP to lose election in 2015 that today we are suffering? Today, we are in opposition and trying to take power back.

“But see what the country has been turned into. Who are those who told Nigerians that President Buhari is a saint, that President Buhari will salvage Nigeria. What is their sense of judgment. Who are those aspirants who abandoned PDP, betrayed PDP and went to support President Buhari?”

Governor Wike insisted that some PDP presidential aspirants brought President Buhari to power and now the country is suffering for their wrong sense of judgment.

“Now we are suffering. People are dying everyday. From January to March in Kaduna, over 1000 people have been killed. So many people have been kidnapped.”

The Rivers State governor also alluded to a similar behaviour that was demonstrated by a PDP chieftain who got immersed support of the party in 2019.

Governor Wike stated that there was need for electorate at all levels to be more concerned about the kind of people they want to entrust the leadership of the country.

The Rivers State governor said anyone who desires to govern Nigeria must be must be firm, courageous and should own up what he says.

“If it was the wrong thing that was said, say I am sorry but I have to say something as a leader. Not when you say something one minute, the next moment you say they didn’t get your approval.”

Governor Wike said PDP and Nigeria as a while do not require theorists, but somebody who has the ability and qualities to offer focused leadership.

He explained that if he becomes the president of Nigeria, he would put the best of heads together who will work under good supervision and coordination. According to him, anybody who fails to deliver will be relieved of the appointment.

“Nigerians know my views. I believe in restructuring. I believe in state police. You cannot stop insecurity in this country without state police which is the practice in all countries that run true federalism. Intelligence is key. Before it happens, you’ve stopped it or cage them.”

Governor Wike insisted that Nigeria has to be rescued from the APC led federal government so that sanity can be restored and conscience reinforced in public servants.

“Look at it, 42 people died in train blast, up until now no concrete report. This is a country where a Minister of Transport, after people died in such accident and the next day, he went and collected form for presidency.

“You’re a Minister of Education, schools have closed for how many months, the next thing, the minister went and collected form for presidency. I have not seen a country like this, no conscience.”

Oyo State governor, Oluseyi Makinde, assured governor Wike of the support of Oyo and south-west geopolitical zone support.

“If they say Seyi Makinde and the delegates from the south west of Nigeria are supporting Governor Wike, say there is a reason. When people come to canvass for your vote listen to them, but at the end of the day tell them this is who (Wike) we are supporting.”

Similarly, the former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, explained that south-west delegates will be meeting in Ibadan before the PDP national convention to take decision on who to support.

According to Mr. Fayose, for the first, delegates from the south-west will be speaking with one voice during the convention to pick the party’s presidential flagbearer.

“We will take a position and we will hand over the delegates to our governor, our leader (Makinde). If you like me, follow me. If you like governor Wike follow him. But by the grace of God we will do house meeting before we set out. We will go to Abuja with at least 85 to 90 percent of our votes in one direction.”

.