NSIRIM URGES JOURNALISTS TO UPHOLD FAIRNESS, OBJECTIVITY

Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications

The Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim has charged journalists to always uphold the tenets of the profession in the discharge of their responsibilities to society.

The Commissioner gave the charge while delivering a sermon at the Service of Songs held in honour of late Chief Joe Ezuma, a member of the Federated Correspondents Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council in Port Harcout, today (9/5/2022).

Quoting from the Bible book of Revelation chapter 14 verse 13, Nsirim reminded Journalists to understand that the work they do is a sacred assignment of God and requires diligence and commitment to ensure fairness, objective and balance that will leave a good legacy.

“I will underscore this point especially for us as journalists, God has given us a sacred assignment. In all that you do you are writing history but those things you put on air, on paper will also judge you tomorrow.

“Are you a blackmailer, do you collect bribe, are you interested in pulling down people, are you part of those that jettison objectivity and fairness in your practice of the profession? You have been writing history, history will write you someday,” he said.

Pastor Nsirim described the deceased as a jolly good fellow who was forthright and wasn’t pretentious in his dealings and so admonished all present to emulate his lifestyle.

“Joe was a jolly good fellow, very forthright. A man you would know where he stands on an issue, he was not pretentious. People will say something before you then behind you they say something else, Joe wasn’t that kind of journalist and it is good to live that kind of life”.

He called on journalists to have a sober reflection of their lives as no one knows when and how they will be called home by God. He urged everyone to put aside hatred and discord and follow peace with one another together.

“It is important that as we mourn brother Joe Ezuma, we should reflect on what God is saying in the book of Revelation 14:13. When we come for meetings like this, it is a moment for sober reflection.

“Nobody knows when the bell will toll, so in our relationship with one another we must ensure we don’t fan ambers of hatred and discord.

“Beyond material investments, what kind of life are you living. If you die today will you be blessed? Will your soul find rest? Will your works follow you? There is a reward for dying in the Lord” he said.

He urged everyone to surrender their lives to Jesus Christ so that they could render service acceptable to God and man, and leave a worthy legacy for posterity.

Amieyeofori Ibim

Special Assistant, Media,

Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communications,

Rivers State.

19/5/2022.