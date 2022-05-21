2023: ACCORD adjusts timetable, shifts dates for Governorship primaries, others.

Accord party has reviewed it’s timetable for primary elections.

The new timetable was released yesterday, Friday, May 20th, 2022.

Recall in the previous timetable, the primaries for House of Assembly was fixed for Tuesday, May 24th, 2022, House of Representatives and Senate for Thursday, 26th and Saturday, 28th May, 2022 respectively, while that of Governorship was scheduled for Monday, 30th May, 2022.

However, with the new timetable, the primaries for Senate and House of Representatives is now Saturday, May 28, 2022, while that of Governorship and State House of Assembly is Tuesday, May 31, 2022 respectively.

Meanwhile, Tuesday, June 2, 2022 remains valid for the party’s Presidential primary election as earlier scheduled and made known to the electoral commission.

Iyene Douglas

State Publicity Secretary,

Rivers Accord.

21/5/2022.