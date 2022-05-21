PRESS STATEMENT

21st May, 2022

DELTA PDP PRIMARIES HOLDS TOMORROW, SUNDAY, MAY 22, 2022

This is to notify all Concerned ASPIRANTS and DELEGATES, that the Delta State PDP Primaries will hold Tomorrow, Sunday, May 22, 2022, as earlier re-scheduled.

For the avoidance of doubt, the scheduled Date and Time are as follows:

Houses of Assembly Primaries to elect our State House of Assembly candidates, will hold on Sunday, May 22, 2022 from 8:00am to 12 noon House of Representatives Primaries to elect our House of Representatives candidates will also hold on Sunday, May 22, 2022 from 2:00 pm.

We, therefore, charge all identified Delegates and Aspirants to be guided accordingly and remain faithful, committed, and loyal to the interests and objectives of our great party.

Party is Supreme always and we shall demonstrate this once again as we conduct our rescheduled primaries, which will be free, fair, and delivered on a level playing field.

It will end in praise and celebrations, as always.

Delta is PDP and PDP is Delta.

PDP! Power to the People.

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, DELTA STATE.