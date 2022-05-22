Delta PDP HoR Primaries: ELUMELU, UKODIKHO, MUTU WIN; IBORI-SUENU/IGBAKPA TIE, OBORO/GBINIJIE/AFE DEADLOCKED

L-R (Top -Bottom): Rt.Hon. Ben Igbakpa, Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, Hon. Evelyn Oboro, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, Hon. Jonathan Ukodhiko, Hon. Nicholas Mutu

Rt. Hon. Rollands Ben Igbakpa, the Federal Representative representing Ethiope East/Ethiope West constituency in the 9th National Assembly and Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, the member representing Ethiope West Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly and daughter of Chief James Ibori, Delta PDP national leader and former Governor of the State, have tied in their PDP Ethiope East/West House of Representatives Primaries.

Ibori-Suenu scored 34 votes to tie with Hon. Igbakpa, who also scored 34 votes in their keenly contested House of Reps primaries and it is expected that expected that the PDP will announce a rerun election date as soon as possible.

Rt. Hon. Ndudi Godwin Elumelu has overwhelmingly won the PDP House of Representatives Primary Election in Aniocha Oshimili Federal Constituency, Delta State.

Rt. Hon. Elumelu scored a total of 80 Votes out of 134 accredited votes to pick the first position and beat Hon. Pat Ajuduah who scored 35 votes to get second place in the election.

The same scenario played out in Okpe/SAPELE/Uvwie Federal Constituency, where Napoleon Gbnijie -25 votes; Evelyn Oboro -25 votes; Efe Afe -25 votes; with Egbedi Julius scoring 23 votes.

It is also expected that Delta PDP will announce a rerun date for a runoff election between the three tied Aspirants, as soon as possible.

DELTA PDP HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES PRIMARIES RESULTS

Bomadi/Patani Federal Constituency

Hon. Nicholas Mutu- 36 votes; Hon. Ganagana Basil -23 votes; Void – 1 vote

Ika Federal Constituency:

Rt. Hon. Nwaokolo – 75 votes; Dr Okwuada – 7 votes.

Ndokwa/UkwuaniFederal Constituency: Victor Ezechi garnered 44 votes to beat the incumbent representative, Hon. Ossai N. Ossai (24 votes), Ken Okolugbo (14 votes), Ugo Nwokolo (11 votes), and Edike Kaine (3 votes).

Isoko Federal Constituency: House of Reps results: Jonathan Ukodhiko 33 votes (W); Bashorun Askia 21 votes; Itiako Ikpokpo 3 votes; Orezi Esievo 11 votes; Johnson Erijo 2 votes; Dickson Ebegbare 5 votes

Ethiope Federal Constituency: Erhitake Ibori – 34 votes; Ben Igbakpa – 34 votes

Aniocha/Oshimili/ Federal Constituency: Rt Hon Ndudi Elumelu wins with 80 votes. Barr Pat Ajudja – 35 votes.

Ughelli/Udu Federal Constituency: Hon Talib Tebite scored 34 votes to defeat the likes the likesof Hon. Samuel Mariere, Hon. Solomon Ahwinahwi amongst others.

OKPE/SAPELE/UVWIE Federal Constituency: Napoleon Gbnijie -25 votes; Evelyn Oboro -25 votes; Efe Afe -25 votes; Egbedi Julius -23 votes