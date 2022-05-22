Delta Politics, PDP, Politics

DELTA PDP SENATORIAL PRIMARIES HOLDS TOMORROW, MONDAY, MAY 23RD, 2022

PRESS STATEMENT

22ND MAY, 2022

This is to notify all critical stakeholders, particularly the Concerned ASPIRANTS and DELEGATES that the Delta State PDP SENATORIAL primaries will hold Tomorrow, Monday, May 23rd, 2022, as earlier re-scheduled by the National Secretariat.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Venues and Time, for the Delta PDP SENATORIAL 3 as follows: 

(1). DELTA SOUTH: WARRI TOWNSHIP STADIUM.

(2). DELTA CENTRAL: SAPELE TOWNSHIP STADIUM.

(3). DELTA NORTH: THE CENOTAPH, ASABA.

Time 9:00AM (At All Venues)

All Senatorial Aspirants, INEC, and SECURITY AGENCIES should please take note.

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza
State Publicity Secretary,
PDP, Delta State.

